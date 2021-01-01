When you look at the UK as a whole, it is clear to see just how much life is different between one place and another.

Even within the same part of England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, different cities or counties all have their own economies, job markets and social cultures, meaning quality of life can vary a lot depending on where you choose to live.

To try and get a clear picture of where you can find a comfortable quality of life in the UK at the moment, Uswitch perform an analysis we call Uswitch's Best Places to Live in T The UK Quality of Life Index.

This is a detailed statistical analysis of data from official sources for all kinds of things relating to quality of life, like how easy it is to get a job, what incomes are like, the cost of basic essentials like housing and food, and even other non-financial things like local broadband speeds and school classroom sizes.

The latest version of Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index uses data from 2015, and we have also compared this to the last study in 2013 to see how things have changed.

Powys in the East of Wales is a region that has actually lost a fairly substantial number of places since 2013, going from 69th place to sit further down the table at 90th. Here are some of the statistics used in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for Powys:

Employment

Powys has a pretty good rate of overall employment compared with the UK in general with 78% of people in work.

However, the percentage of people working standard full time hours of 35-45 hours per week is lower than average at 38%, with a much higher than average percentage of the Powys population working more hours than this at 28% - seen as an indicator of poor quality of life due to a work life balance that swings too far in favour of work!

Income

Incomes are well below average in Powys with the gross weekly income of the average person there in 2015 at £414.80.

House Prices

By UK standards houses are moderately cheap in Powys, with a 2015 house price average of £160k, however this is quite high for East Wales and high comparative to incomes. Rental prices are comparatively high at £77 per person, per week.

Home values in Powys

Life Expectancy

People in Powys have a life expectancy that is just above average at 80 for men and 84 for women.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums.

Living Costs

The cost of living in Powys is fairly average by overall UK standards, though could be considered reasonably high for this region of Wales. A weekly grocery shop for a Powys household in 2015 costs £55.

Other Important Factors

Powys has some of the UK's worst statistics for communication technology, with 43% mobile phone coverage, and broadband speeds averaging a very poor 8.4Mbps.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

When considering expected quality of life, you will find lots of differences all over the UK. Powys sits in the lower part of the table due to things like poor technology, and low incomes, though it does have some positives like reasonable employment rates.

