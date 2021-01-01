If you are looking to move to a different part of the UK, it can be quite hard to identify where you can expect to find the kind of quality of life you would want.

The UK is a hugely diverse place, with everything from remote islands through to major global cities, so as you might expect, there are big differences in other things too like employment rates, incomes, and of course the cost of living – all of which give people different standards of living depending on where they are.

In order to get a good picture of where the best places to live in the UK are right now, Uswitch have done a detailed and complex data analysis of official statistics from all of the UK's 138 NUTS 3 statistical regions, which cover all of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Using our analysis we have created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a league table ranking all of the UK's regions and cities from best to worst in terms of quality of life.

We previously did a similar study in 2013, so now, with the updated index for 2015, we can also compare the two results and see where different regions now offer better or worse quality of life than they did two years ago.

Sheffield, in Yorkshire, is a city that has fallen down the table since 2013, going from 29th place down to 48th in 2015. This still seats it in the top half of the table, however is an indicator that it is statistically less of a good prospect for quality of life than it used to be.

Here are some of the statistics for Sheffield:

Employment

Sheffield's employment situation is fairly average for the UK, with 70% of people in work and 46% of its population working full time. One good point in Sheffield's data however is that only 19% of people 'overwork' – that is regularly working 45 hours a week or more. This is well below the national average and indicates good work life balance.

Income

Incomes in Sheffield aren't too bad, with the gross weekly income of the average Sheffield resident in 2015 at £487.20. Disposable income, however, is below average with the average household having £14,252 to spend per year.

House Prices

House prices are below average UK wide, but not especially low for the Yorkshire and the Humber region, at £133,800.

Home values in Sheffield

Life Expectancy

Sheffield's life expectancy is in line with UK averages with men expected to live to 79 and women 82, although interestingly this is just a three year gap, whereas in most parts of the UK there is a four year gap between men and women.

Living Costs

Food bills are low in Sheffield with the weekly grocery shop for the average household costing £50. Car insurance, however, is fairly expensive by national standards at £509.60.

Other Important Factors

Sheffield has excellent mobile phone coverage at 99%, but mediocre broadband speeds at 20.9Mbps.

Like many places there are positive and negative aspects to Sheffield, but it does still statistically offer reasonable quality of life.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

