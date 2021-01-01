If you are looking to move, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index may be able to offer some insight into the places that could give you the best quality of life, by ranking all 138 UK statistical regions based on an index for general quality of life derived from 2015 statistics.

We've also compared 2015's results to our last study in 2013, to show how things have changed for different regions.

The Shetland Islands in the Highlands and Islands region of Scotland is part of the UK that has seen some statistical deterioration for quality of life since 2013, going down from number 81 in our league table of the best UK places to live in 2013 to 112 in 2015.

Read on to discover some of the stats for the Shetland Islands that were used in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015:

Employment

The area covered by the Shetland Islands has an employment rate that is exceptionally high for the UK at 81 % of its people in work.

Full time employment rates, on the other hand, are lower than average at 32%.

High employment and lower full time employment are both trends consistent with the Scottish Islands, and may be attributed to low populations in these areas.

There are then a further 25% of people – which is about average - working more than 45, which is seen to be a negative factor for quality of life.

Income

Incomes in the Shetland Islands were higher than average for the UK in 2015. The gross weekly income (before tax) per person was £518.20.

Disposable income in the Shetland Islands is also high compared to the rest of the UK, at £18,266 per annum for a household.

House Prices

House prices are quite low when compared UK wide for the Shetland Islands, with the average house in 2015 costing £123k. This could be considered moderate for the Highlands and Islands region, however.

Home values in Shetland

Life Expectancy

In the Shetland Islands, life expectancy from birth is just below UK averages, at 78 for men and 82 for women. Scotland does, on the whole, have lower life expectancy than the rest of the UK, and these statistics are average for Scotland.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums.

Living Costs

Food costs are approximately average for the UK in the Shetland Islands with the average household weekly grocery shop in 2015 costing £55.

Car insurance is cheaper than average, as is the case in most of Scotland, at £343.20. Petrol prices are fairly average here, however, at 117p, so it isn't all savings for the motorists on the Shetland Islands.

Other Important Factors

The Scottish region of the Shetland Islands has among the UK's worst mobile phone network coverage at 29% - this is not unusual in the UK's island regions however its broadband speeds are very poor too, among the UK's slowest at 7.4Mbps on average in 2015.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

While the Shetland Islands benefits from good incomes and low house prices, it suffers from low full time employment and very poor access to technology and this is why it has fallen into the lower third of Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index results.

