For the quality of life you can expect, we have quite a lot of diversity over the 138 statistical regions of England, NI, Scotland and Wales. This can make finding a new place to live where you can get the standard of living you want something of a challenge when you are looking to move in the UK.

Fortunately, there are lots of official statistics gathered for all kinds of things relating to quality of life in the UK, and Uswitch has used these to create Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – an insightful ranking of all 138 regions from best to worst overall quality of life.

This latest version of Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index uses data from 2015 to give a picture of where the best places to live in the UK are right now. We can also make comparisons between this league table of UK statistical regions and the results of a similar study Uswitch did in 2013, enabling us to show where cities and regions have moved up or down the table in the past 24 months.

Shropshire CC in the West Midlands is a statistical region that has fallen down the table to find itself exactly in the middle at 69th place, from 36th in 2013. Here are some of the statistics we used in our research for Shropshire CC:

Employment

Shropshire CC has a very good employment rate at 78%. 40% of people in this region are in full time employment working from 35-45 hours per week, however, which is below average for full time workers.

Income

Incomes are about average, with the average person in Shropshire CC in 2015 having a gross weekly income of £459. Disposable income is fairly high, however, at £18,085 per household, per year.

House Prices

House prices are moderately high in Shropshire CC with the average 2015 house sale at £177k. Rental prices are moderately high too at £76 per person, per week.

Home values in Shropshire

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy from birth in Shropshire CC is slightly higher than UK averages, with male life expectancy at 80 and female at 84.

Living Costs

Living expenses are fairly reasonably priced in Shropshire CC comparatively, with the weekly grocery shop of the average household costing £54. Petrol prices are high, however, at 120p – one of the highest averages in the UK in 2015. Premiums for car insurance are high too at £540.80, making Shropshire CC expensive for motorists. Try our cheaper car insurance.

Other Important Factors

Shropshire CC has comparatively low average broadband speeds, at 13.9Mbps, and surprisingly low availability of mobile phone signal at 71% of the whole region. Check how fast your broadband is with our broadband speed testing tool.

Shropshire CC falls exactly in the middle of our table of the best and worst places to live in the UK, and has both positive and negative aspects to its 2015 statistics. It will be interesting to see whether it moves back up, or continues to slip in future studies.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .