Southampton in the South East of England is a place whose statistics have improved since the previous Uswitch study of quality of life in 2013 – but only very slightly - rising up from 100th on our list to 99th in 2015.

Here are some of the statistics for Southampton that were used in our study:

Employment

The employment rates in Southampton are fairly mediocre, with 69% of the population in employment and 48% working what are considered to be normal full time hours of 35 to 45 hours per week.

A further 23% work for over 45 hours per week on a regular basis in Southampton, which is considered too many for a good quality of life.

Income

Incomes in Southampton are especially high for the UK as a whole with the average gross weekly income for Southampton individuals in 2015 at £547. Household annual disposable income in Southampton is quite low, however, at £14,013.

House Prices

The price of buying a house in Southampton is low by overall South East of England standards, at £170k. Rent, on the other hand, is higher than the house prices suggest at £79 per week.

Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy from birth in Southampton is similar to overall averages for England, at 83 for women and 78 for men.

Male life expectancy is just slightly below average – most places have a four year gap between male and female residents, but here it is five.

Living Costs

Southampton has a high cost of living, with the average weekly grocery shop in 2015 coming to £63.

This is more than in traditionally expensive areas like inner London, however is the same as Southampton's nearest rival Portsmouth. The cost of car insurance is very high in Southampton too, at £556.40, and petrol is more expensive than average at 119p.

Other Important Factors

Southampton performs very well for mobile phone signal at 99% of the region, and has fairly fast broadband speeds of 27.8Mbps on average.

There are pros and cons to every place in the UK, however Southampton ranks in the bottom portion of our table for quality of life in 2015 despite its high incomes and reasonable property prices due to its very high cost of living and low disposable income.

