Stowe pool and Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, United Kingdom

Staffordshire is the 57th best place to live in the UK 2015

Where you live within the United Kingdom can have a very big impact on your quality of life.

Things differ a lot between different parts of the UK, with everything from job prospects and incomes to other factors you may not even have considered like broadband speeds and the cost of petrol changing as you look at different parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Whether you are currently looking to move to a new UK location and want to know where the best places to live are, or you are just curious about the quality of life across the UK right now, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index gives valuable insight into how the 138 statistical regions of the UK compare statistically for 2015.

For Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index, we performed a data analysis that looked at official statistics for a wide range of things that affect quality of life, including economic, social and technological factors, and ranked the 138 UK statistical regions from best to worst. We were also able to make a comparison between this ranking and that of a similar study we carried out in "013, in order to see how things had changed.

The Staffordshire CC statistical regions, which covers most of Staffordshire, is a region that has fallen in the Uswitch rankings since 2013 – now down 19 places from 38th to 57th. This means it has made it into the top half of the table, but is an area that has shown some decline in quality of life in the past two years.

Here are some of the statistics used for Staffordshire CC:

Employment

Employment is fairly good in Staffordshire CC with 73% of the population working. 44% work normal full time hours between 35 and 45 hours per week.

Income

Incomes are on the low side, particularly for the Midlands, with the gross weekly income per person in 2015 at £460.53. Disposable income is fairly average for the UK however, with the average household in 2015 having around £16,684 available.

House Prices

House prices are moderate by UK standards, with the average home in Staffordshire CC in 2015 selling for £154,374.

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is good in Staffordshire CC, particularly for men. In most UK regions there is a four year gap between male and female life expectancy, however in Staffordshire CC it is only three years, with men living longer than average at 80, and women living to a respectable 83.

Living Costs

The weekly grocery shop for a household in Staffordshire CC in 2015 averaged at £54, which is in line with UK averages. However, car insurance premiums are high, at £540.80. Petrol is also well above average at 120p, making this an expensive place if you drive.

Other Important Factors

For technology, Staffordshire CC has mediocre statistics, with average broadband speeds of 20.3Mbps, and 93% mobile phone coverage.

Staffordshire CC has slipped a good few places in our study in the last two years, though still has enough statistical positives to fall in the top half of the table.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .