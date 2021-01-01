Choosing the right place to live can have a huge impact on your quality of life, so if you are looking to move, insight from Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index may help you make informed decisions and know what to expect from different parts of the UK.

It is a detailed analysis of all different aspects of quality of life, from which we derive an index we can use to rank the 138 statistical regions of the United Kingdom and see where the best places to live currently are.

Suffolk in the East of England is one of the regions in this Uswitch study that performed worse using 2015 data than it did the last time we analysed Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index in 2013 – falling down by 44 places in our rankings from 67th to 111th – placing it in the bottom 30 of UK statistical regions for quality of life by the most recent data.

Here are some of the statistics included in our analysis for Suffolk:

Employment

Employment is fairly good in Suffolk with 76% of the population working.

38% of people in Suffolk work what are considered normal full time hours between 35 and 45 hours per week, but there are a fairly high percentage of people doing more hours than that here – considered a negative for quality of life - at 29%.

Income

Incomes are in the regions of average for the UK in Suffolk with the gross weekly income of the average individual living there in 2015 at £461.47. This is fairly low for the East of England region, however.

House Prices

House prices in the city of Suffolk are fairly high by overall UK standards, though prices in the East of England area in general fall high for England – second only to the South East.

House prices in Suffolk were at an average of £184,833.33 in 2015.

Life Expectancy

The life expectancy from birth in Suffolk is higher than the average for the UK as a whole for both genders, at 84 for women and 81 for men.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Food costs are high in Suffolk with a weekly grocery shop for food and non-alcoholic beverages for a household coming to £60 in 2015 – this is the same cost of living as in central London.

Petrol prices are on the low end of average at 116p, however, though car insurance is more expensive than in many regions we studied at £525.20, so it's not all good news for drivers.

Other Important Factors

Suffolk gives a fairly bad performance on the technology factors we looked at, with a mere 76% of the region receiving mobile phone network signal, and broadband speeds leave more than a little to be desired at speeds of 18.9Mbps in 2015.

Due to some negatives like high cost of living compared to moderately low incomes, along with poor technology infrastructure, Suffolk is in the bottom third of our table for 2015 UK quality of life.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .