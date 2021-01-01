 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Wakefield from Sandal, United Kingdom

Wakefield is the 86th best place to live in the UK 2015

Print this page

When it comes down to the quality of life people are enjoying, there exists a good deal of variation inside the 138 different NUTS 3 statistical regions that make up England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

In order to make some sense of this diversity and identify where the best places to live are in real terms, we have created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a ranking of all of the regions for quality of life based on analysis of new data for 2015.

As well as giving us a good picture of quality of life in each region right now, we are also able to compare this league table for 2015 with the same study done by Uswitch in 2013, and it is interesting to see how some places have moved up or down the list where their overall quality of life statistics have changed.

The Wakefield statistical region in the Yorkshire and the Humber area of England is one that has actually dropped down the table quite a lot since 2013, now coming in 86th place where it was in 31st place two years ago. This places Wakefield in the bottom half of the table for quality of life, where before it was in our top 40 best places to live.

Here are some of the stats for the statistical region of Wakefield in 2015:

Employment

Employment is fairly good in Wakefield with 72% of the population working. 45% of people in Wakefield work normal full time hours between 35 and 45 hours per week, and there are a fairly average percentage of people doing more hours than that at 22%.

Income

Incomes are slightly above average in Wakefield, with the gross weekly income per person in 2015 at £479.

House Prices

House prices in the city of Wakefield are low, though prices in the Yorkshire and the Humber area in general fall low for England. House prices in Wakefield were at an average of £125,000 in 2015.

Home values in Wakefield
Powered by Zoopla.co.uk
Wakefield house prices
Get this widget

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy in Wakefield is pretty much in line with overall UK averages at 78 for men and 82 for Wakefield's ladies.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

The cost of living is below average for the UK in Wakefield with a weekly household grocery shop costing £50. Car insurance is, however, quite expensive at £509.60, though petrol is only slightly above the average price here at 118p.

Even though, the insurance premiums are high, there are certain steps you can take to find the best car insurance deals for you.

Other Important Factors

Wakefield gives a fairly good performance on technology, with 98% of the region receiving mobile phone network signal, though broadband speeds leave something to be desired averaging at speeds of 19.7Mbps in 2015.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

Wakefield is a place with some positives in statistical terms, like low house prices and reasonable employment, though due to negative factors in its statistics alongside these it still falls in the bottom half of our table of Uswitch's best places to live in 2015, and has fallen down the rankings a long way since 2013.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Compare energy

Compare broadband

Compare credit cards

Compare mortgages

Compare car insurance

Compare mobiles

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .

Photo by Tim Green / CC BY