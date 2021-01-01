Back in 2013, Uswitch performed an in depth analysis of quality of life in the UK, using data on a wide range of factors that people deem important in order to come up with Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index– a way of ranking the UK's 138 NUTS 3 statistical regions in terms of where the best quality of life could be had.

Now, the study has been repeated using 2015 data, which not only allows us to get an updated picture of where each statistical region compares to the others and establish the best places to live in the UK, but also lets us see how things have changed in different places since the 2013 analysis.

Warrington in the North West of England is one of the statistical regions that has slipped down in the rankings since 2013, however only by four places. It was our 28th best place to live in 2013, but based on the 2015 index is now the 32nd best – still in the top third of the table.

Here are some of the statistics relating to quality of life in Warrington in 2015:

Employment

The employment situation in this statistical region in 2015 is actually fairly good. 78% of the people in Warrington are employed, and 47% have full time jobs. 25% of the people in this region work over 45 hours a week, however, which is a sign of a poor work life balance.

Income

Incomes are reasonable, but not exceptional, with the gross weekly income of Warrington individuals averaging £492.70 in 2015. This is considerably more than 31st place Worcestershire and 31st place Calderdale and Kirklees.

House Prices

House prices are low by overall UK standards, with the average house in Warrington selling for £157k in 2015. Rent is quite high at £72 per person, per week, however this is not any different from in other North West statistical regions and the same as Worcestershire which sits one spot above Warrington on the table.

Home values in Warrington

Life Expectancy

In Warrington, life expectancy is in line with average ages for England, though lower than some of the places higher up on the table, at 78 for men and 82 for women. This is not always a strong indicator of quality of life, however, as a lot of people move in their lifetimes.

Living Costs

Food shopping for an average household costs £53 a week in Warrington, which is low by UK standards and in line with the rest of the North West. Premiums for car insurance are high, however, at £561.60.

Other Important Factors

Warrington is good for people who value technology as part of their quality of life, with 99% mobile phone signal availability and good broadband speeds of, on average, 26.1Mbps.

Warrington sits in the top third of the table, but has some negatives like high car insurance prices that are worth considering for some people.

