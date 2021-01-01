If you are looking for the best places to live in the UK, then it is always wise to check out some facts and figures for the places you are considering before planning a move.

To help you compare, Uswitch have prepared Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index, which looks at all kinds of different data to come up with a way of ranking the UK's 128 statistical regions from best to worst for quality of life.

We last did this study in 2013, so with this new analysis based on 2015 data we can now also see which areas have improved, and which have not in the time in between.

Warwickshire has made our top 20 for 2015, coming in at 16th. However, in 2013 it was in 6th, so it has dropped down the table in the past two years.

Here are some of Warwickshire's stats:

Employment

One thing many residents believe is imperative relating to general quality of life is low unemployment rates. Warwickshire has these with a fairly high 77% of people in employment. 43% of people here have full time jobs, which is also quite high and good news for working age people looking for the best places to live in the UK.

Income

Incomes in Warwickshire are quite high at £499.12 for the average person's gross weekly income in 2015. People here also have a decent amount for disposable income, which is an important factor for quality of life, at just over £18,800 per year per household.

House Prices

House prices in Warwickshire are moderate within our top 20, at £192,650 on average in 2015. The average renter here pays £80 per week, which is also about medium for a top 20 location.

Home values in Warwickshire

Life Expectancy

While life expectancy may not be a strong indicator, given so many people change locations in their lifetimes, stats wise Warwickshire does well, particularly for women who live on average to 84.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Food costs are fairly low here, with the average weekly shop coming to around £53 for residents in Warwickshire for the household. It's not such good news for drivers, however, with quite high car insurance premiums, at an average of £540.80.

Other Important Factors

Quality of life is not of course just about the money coming in and going out. If you couldn't live without high speed broadband, Warwickshire's average speeds are a serviceable but not exceptional 23.6Mbps. If having mobile phone signal is a priority for you, then most of the region is covered at 90%, though many of our other top 20 regions had higher coverage rates.

There are pros and cons to every place, but Warwickshire offers a fairly good balance in terms of employment and incomes and the cost of living here or buying property. This is why it is one of the top 20 best places to live in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index 2015.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .