Whether you want to find the right place to live, or would just be interested to know how the different parts of the UK vary when it comes to quality of life in 2015, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index is a fascinating study that shows how each of the 138 statistical regions that make up the UK ranks for overall quality of life.

Our index was created using data for a wide range of topics which are relevant to quality of life, in financial, social and cultural terms.

With it, we can not only show where the best places to live in the UK are as of 2015, but also compare the rankings to our 2013 study to see how places have improved or deteriorated for quality of life in the last two years.

Wolverhampton in the West Midlands is a statistical region that has shown just a small amount of improvement in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index since 2013, rising two places from being 79th on our list to 77th place in 2015.

Here are some of the statistics that define quality of life in Wolverhampton in 2015:

Employment

Employment overall is not especially great in Wolverhampton, with only 63% of people employed.

However, an above average 55% of people living here are in full time employment, which for many people looking for work is actually the more important statistic. Also, only 17% of people in Wolverhampton work over 45 hours per week, which is low by overall UK standards and suggests working people here have a good work life balance.

Income

Incomes are about average in Wolverhampton, with the gross weekly income in 2015 at £455.70 per person.

House Prices

House prices are low by UK standards in Wolverhampton with the average 2015 house sale at £124,500 Rentals are more expensive than the house prices might suggest compared to most of the UK however, with the average rent per person, per week at £76.

Home values in Wolverhampton

Life Expectancy

The life expectancy from birth in Wolverhampton is below national averages for England and the UK as a whole, at 77 for men and 82 for women.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums.

Living Costs

Wolverhampton has lower than average living expenses, with a weekly food shop for the average household coming to £54. Car insurance is more expensive than in most places, however, at £540.80.

Other Important Factors

If you value the speed and availability of good communication technology as a part of your view of quality of life, then Wolverhampton does quite well. It has 99% mobile phone coverage, and very good average broadband speeds of 32Mbps.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

When considering quality of life and general satisfaction, you will find significant differences over England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Wolverhampton sits near the middle of the table, in the bottom half, and has shown little movement between 2013 and 2015, which as you might expect, means it is a place that has significant pros and cons for you to weigh up if you are considering it as a place to move to.

