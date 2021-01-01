Where you live can actually have a big impact on the quality of life you are going to experience, the opportunities available to you, and even how convenient everyday things are.

Even just within the UK, there is a huge amount of difference between what you can expect to earn, how much things cost, and the services available between one area and another, and if you are looking to move, it pays to do some research and choose a place that fits with your priorities.

In order to see which places in the UK currently offer the best quality of life, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index 2015 has analysed all kinds of data, comparing the 138 NUTS 3 statistical regions of the United Kingdom to rank them in order from best to worst.

Having already done this study once in 2013, we can also use this new ranking to see how each region has improved or declined in the time between the two analyses.

Worcestershire in the West Midlands narrowly missed a spot in the top 30, coming in at 31st – which still puts it in the top 25% of the country. It has also improved since 2013, when it was ranked 44th.

Here are some of the stats we used for Worcestershire:

Employment

Worcestershire has good employment rates, with 78% of its inhabitants in work at the time of the study. It also has a good work life balance, with only 22% of people needing to work over 45 hours a week. This is thought to be a sign of good quality of life.

Income

Incomes are not especially high, with the average for a person in Worcestershire as a gross weekly amount being £463.70.

House Prices

Houses are fairly expensive, but do not break the £200k mark on average, with the average house in this statistical region selling in 2015 for £191,142.50.

Home values in Worcestershire

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is in line with averages for England, however one interesting thing is that in most statistical regions the difference in life expectancy between men and women is four years, but here it is only three, with men living to 80 and women 83.

Living Costs

Food costs are on the low side of average, at £54 for the average household's weekly food shop. It is bad news for drivers, however, with car insurance high at an average of £540.80, and petrol slightly high too at 118p in 2015.

Other Important Factors

Worcestershire ranks fairly low for broadband speeds, with the average a serviceable, but not great 19.8Mbps. Its mobile signal coverage is high, at 94%, but still lower than most other Midlands statistical regions.

Worcestershire is in the top quarter of the table and has shown improvement since 2013, however fairly high house prices and fairly low average incomes may be something working age people looking to buy may want to consider when looking at this area.

More to life than rankings

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .