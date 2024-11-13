Why choose HomeServe Boiler Cover?

There are several benefits to having HomeServe Boiler Cover, but the key advantage is peace of mind.

From £10 a month*, HomeServe provides you with round-the-clock access to qualified, Gas Safe-registered engineers who can fix your boiler if it breaks down.

By comparison, the average emergency boiler repair costs £410, which is a lot of money, especially if you haven’t budgeted for it.

Other benefits of choosing HomeServe Boiler Cover include:

Rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot: HomeServe has over 93,000 5-star reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars

No unexpected costs: Depending on your cover, you’ll either have to pay a small or no call-out fee. HomeServe quotes include parts, labour, and VAT, too, so there are no hidden costs

Flexible plans: HomeServe offers cover to suit different budgets and needs, so you can pick one that works for you.

What are the different types of HomeServe Boiler Cover?

HomeServe Boiler Cover is available in five tiers:

Gas Boiler: Gas boiler and gas supply pipe. Gas Boiler & Central Heating: Gas boiler, supply pipe and central heating. Heating and Plumbing: Gas boiler, supply pipe, central heating, plumbing and drainage problems and your water supply pipe. Heating, Plumbing and Electrics: Gas boiler, supply pipe, central heating, plumbing and drainage problems, water supply pipe, and your home’s electrics. Heating, Plumbing and Electrics Plus: Gas boiler, supply pipe, central heating, plumbing and drainage problems, water supply pipe, your home’s electrics, security and roofing issues, and pest infestations.

How to choose the right level of HomeServe Boiler cover

The level of coverage you need depends on your needs and budget, as well as the following factors:

The age and condition of your boiler

The terms and conditions of your boiler’s warranty

How often you use your boiler, and your reliance on it

Whether you need additional services, like electrical cover.

Does HomeServe cover older boilers?

Yes, HomeServe will cover boilers that aren’t brand new, as long as they’re in good working order, fuelled by natural gas and have a total power input of less than 70kW.

Is HomeServe boiler cover worth it?

Whether boiler cover is worth it or not largely depends on your preference, budget and appliance.

When you’re considering this, it’s important that you weigh up both sides of the argument. Emergency boiler repairs can be expensive, costing an average of £410, while HomeServe cover starts at £10 per month*.

So, although your boiler may not need to be repaired regularly, you might be very happy you have cover should anything go wrong.

*£10 monthly fee plus £100 excess

Does HomeServe service boilers?

Yes, HomeServe can conduct annual boiler services for £120. This service is carried out by a Gas Safe registered engineer who’ll offer advice and tips on how to use your heating more efficiently.

Alternatively, if you take out a HomeServe Boiler Cover plan, it will give your boiler a free service in your first year. Future annual services will be charged at the standard rate of £120, however.