This could be the best Virgin Media Black Friday deal yet

Available only over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, Virgin Media is offering its M125 Ultrafast Fibre broadband deal for just £25 a month on an 18-month contract. With no set-up fee, this is one of the cheapest ways to get Virgin’s lightning-fast speeds to your home.

In a Uswitch exclusive offer just for this period, this ultrafast Virgin Media Black Friday deal means you could get some of the fastest speeds in the country for just £25 a month.

Virgin Media was one of the first broadband providers to offer ultrafast speeds over 100Mbps, and even now has some of the fastest internet connections in the country. Its M125 deal offers average download speeds of 132 Mbps, far faster than either BT or Sky's best offering to most UK homes, which only supply 67Mbps and 59Mbps average download speeds for products that are similarly priced.

How much broadband speed do I need?

Most people will find that superfast broadband speeds of around 60-70Mbps will be enough to do all the things you and your household need to do online. That’s plenty of bandwidth for things like browsing the internet, scrolling through social media, and even streaming online content.

However, if you live in a household of more active internet users, particularly if you use the internet for online gaming or download large files regularly when working from home.

Since households are spending more time online than ever before, with more of our work and leisure taking place online, it couldn’t hurt to have a few extra Mbps of speed so you won’t have to worry about slow or unresponsive internet.

Learn more about what broadband speed would be best for you.

Can I get Virgin Media?

Virgin Media has a range of fantastic value Black Friday deals this year; everything from the M125 broadband-only deal to big bundles of broadband, TV, and mobile phone deals. And while its prices and speeds are tough to beat, Virgin Media isn’t as widely available as providers like Sky and BT.

Take a look at all the Virgin Media Black Friday deals available in your postcode and see how much you could save this year.