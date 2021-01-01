Nick Baker

Broadband and TV expert
With so many streaming services entering the market, which one should you be subscribing to? Find out everything you need to know about TV and film streaming services guide.
Virgin Media and O2 merge and launch as VMO2 and becomes one of the largest telecoms providers in the UK.
Pride month is a great time to seek out and stream some exception LGBTQIA+ shows. Here are some of our favourites.
Watch all the action in crystal clear 4K and avoid any lag or buffering with these simple tips.
Moving house is a stressful and exciting time. Amidst all the chaos, though, it is important to think about what you're going to do with your internet connection and include it on your moving house checklist.
The most-anticipated reunion in TV history comes to Sky and NOW. Watch Friends: The Reunion on-demand from Thursday 27th May.
HBO is the leading television channel in the US. Here’s how you can watch HBO shows in the UK — and not just on Sky Atlantic.
Changing your broadband is a lot easier than you might think, even if you've been with the same provider for a long time. Our switching guide should answer all of your questions so that you can change providers with confidence.
Want to know what broadband is available in your area? Find out about the different types of broadband in your area, including fibre broadband.
Find out how to spot good customer service and how your broadband provider stacks up to others in the UK.
AT&T, the owner of WarnerMedia, is planning to merge with Discovery, offering subscribers a fantastic combination of entertaining and educational content.
Working from home has quickly become a reality for many normally office-based workers in the UK. To make sure your home broadband is up to the task, here are a few things you can do to make sure you’re getting the most out of your broadband when working from home.
Smart TVs let you watch Netflix and other streaming services directly on your TV. But you can turn your TV into a smart TV with the help of a device or two.
With streaming services offering access to more TV series, some viewers are downsizing their TV packages. Here’s a list of what’s available on Freeview TV.
Where can I watch The Mandalorian? Where can I watch Rick and Morty? Where can I watch Game of Thrones? Here's where to stream your favourite TV shows and movies.
Interested in the flexibility of NOW TV but not sure what you can actually get with it? This guide gives you all the channels you can get with NOW TV memberships.
BT has announced a set of price increases to its services. If you’re a BT or EE customer or subscribe to BT Sport, read on to find out what your rights are.
Could you dare to cancel your Netflix subscription? Do you keep it running just in case? Here's why now's the time to cancel.
Full fibre broadband could be coming to more rural towns and villages soon. BT will be making an announcement this Thursday and here's what we know so far.
What's keeping people from switching to a better broadband service? We found six myths surrounding the whole process that are absolutely not true!
Plusnet has announced a price increase to some of its services. If you’re a Plusnet customer, find out if you're going to be affected and what your consumer rights are.
TalkTalk has recently announced that there will be price increases coming to some of its services, here's what you can do now.
In the UK, the four ways to access digital TV are terrestrial, satellite, cable and IPTV. Find out more about IPTV.
The latest Sky price increase could result in you paying significantly more each month without you realising it. Find out if your bill’s going to be increasing and what you can do about it.
BT is currently in talks with Amazon Prime and ITV about selling off ownership of its BT Sport platform, home to exclusive Premier League and Champions League matches.
Ofcom reports on how customer complaints increased for fixed broadband services to their highest level since 2018. Here's how the major UK broadband providers did during last year's lockdown.
Should you get a prebuilt gaming PC? Is it better to build a gaming PC yourself? And how can you optimise your PC for gaming?
Many of the 2021 Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated films are available to watch on streaming platforms like Netflix, Sky Cinema and Disney Plus. Here's where and when you can stream them.
Will the landline soon go the way of fax machines? Or do less-connected areas still benefit from having a fixed landline?
Horror, cartoons, comedy and drama: FOX has got you covered. Find out what's on FOX and how to watch FOX on Sky, Virgin or any other TV provider.
Cloud gaming and game streaming mean that gamers can have access to large libraries of video games, play games on mobile devices and access games without the need for brand new consoles.
Looking for broadband without line rental? No problem.
Compare BT Sport and Sky Sports. Find out which channels you need to see the sports you love.
On-demand TV gives you the series you want whenever you want them. Find out more about on-demand TV, including how you can watch it, in our guide.
Will you get a YouView or Sky Q? Does it hold 1TB or 2TB? Can you record live TV? Here’s your guide to what set-top box you'll get with each provider.
Sky isn't just for houses. Getting Sky in a block of flats is more complicated, but it's still doable. Here's how.
Thanks to the rise of on-demand programming, you're not tied to a set TV schedule any more. Watch TV programmes on your own terms using online catch-up services.
The digital switchover ended in 2012, and now all TV is digital TV. Read up on the ins and outs of digital TV.
If you want to keep up to date with all the latest top programming from HBO, Sky Atlantic is a must. Here’s how you can watch Sky Atlantic with any TV provider.
Need to watch your favourite series but don’t have access to the TV right now? It’s easy to watch live TV online no matter what device you’re using.
A year into the pandemic, virtual live concerts have come a long way. But they'll never live up to the real thing.
You can get contract-free access to premium Sky Sports, TV series and films through NOW. But is it the same as Sky without a contract?
Want access to great Sky TV series, sports matches and films? A NOW TV membership might be for you. Read our guide on how you can watch NOW TV on your device.
With the Premier League and the majority of competitions only available on pay-TV platforms, what's the cheapest way to watch football on TV?
Signed up for a NOW TV membership to save on Sky content but don’t know how to watch it on your TV? Read on to find out.
Don't miss out on this deal on NOW Sports Memberships. 25% off for 6 months.
Want to know how to watch Disney Plus in the UK? Our guide will tell you what to expect from the wonderful world of Disney streaming and how to get the most out of your Disney Plus subscription.
Would your business benefit from a dedicated business broadband service? Here, we look at the key selling points of business broadband over home broadband so you can decide what's best for your needs.
You don't have to keep the Wi-Fi password set by your broadband provider. Follow our step-by-step instructions on how to change your Wi-Fi password to something secure and easy to remember.
If you just can't face another Zoom meeting our Houseparty hang-out, here are a few simple yet effective excuses that you can use when you need a night away from your screen.
Netflix might soon be clamping down on password sharing. Don't get caught out.
Here's why the new Google Chromecast is our favourite streaming device.
Here's how to contact your broadband provider if you need to cancel, change your services, or enquire about billing or faults.
Make the most of your ultra high definition TV and check out some of the best 4K movies on Sky, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus
We compare some of the biggest streaming platforms to decide once and for all, which streaming platform is the best.
The Golden Globes took place last night in a virtual event hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Here's where you can watch all the Golden Globe-winning films and TV shows.
Here's a full list of all the channels are included in Virgin Media TV and broadband packages.
The launch of Star on Disney Plus means there's a whole new batch of slightly more grown-up content ready for you to binge-watch.
TalkTalk TV packages are flexible and affordable. Here's how you can easily subscribe to a range of TalkTalk TV channels on a month-by-month basis.
Plusnet was recognised as the broadband provider of the year at the Uswitch Broadband and Mobile 2021 awards. We caught up with Plusnet's marketing director to find out its plans for the future.
Virgin Media's V6 set-top box is packed with serious tech and powerful features. Our V6 guide will help you make the most of the new set-top box.
If you’re a sports fan, you’ll want access to dedicated sports channels like BT Sport. Here’s how you can get BT Sport with any provider.
All you need to know about broadband speeds and speed tests.
Dumbfounded by dongles? Read on to learn all about internet dongles, including the pros and cons.
MiFis or MiFi dongles are compact, wireless devices that enable multiple users to share a single mobile broadband connection while they are on the go. Read up on MiFi mobile broadband.
Calculating download times can be confusing if you don't know your bits from your bytes. Our download speed chart can help you figure out how long it'll take you to download some popular file types.
Can't tell your bits from your bytes? Read on to learn the difference and figure out what broadband speed you need.
What’s the best media streaming device? We'll help you choose between a Fire TV cube, a Chromecast, a NOW TV Stick amongst others to get the best streaming stick for your home.
The major broadband providers have agreed to take measures to help out their customers during the coronavirus pandemic, with some doing more than others.
Showing live sports like Premier League and EFL matches, Formula 1 races and more, Sky Sports is a must for sports fans. Here’s how to get Sky Sports.
Sign up for Sky Cinema and get a new film every day, plus access to over 1,000 films on demand. Here's how to get Sky Cinema with any TV provider.
A new deal between Sky and STUDIOCANAL will mean film buffs can enjoy even more great content with their Sky TV and NOW TV subscriptions.
With more providers offering options or add-ons, some viewers are finding they only need basic Freeview. Here’s the basic packages TV providers offer.
Here is a full list of what channels are on Sky TV, as well as some of the most popular channels which you can only get directly from Sky TV.
Considering signing up for BT TV but not sure what you’ll get? Here’s a rundown of the channels across BT TV’s packages.
Everything you need to know about watching Netflix on your TV, no matter what device you have.
Sky is a satellite TV service, but with digital TV becoming more prevalent, do you still need a dish to get Sky? Here's how to get Sky without a dish.
TalkTalk’s TV Plus Box is a YouView set-top box that lets you record live TV. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your set-top box.
The cost of streaming services can quickly add up, so here's how to get streaming services for free in the UK (legally).
Netflix has become synonymous with streaming — but is it the right streaming service for you? Here's what you can watch on Netflix in January 2021
For times when an engineer can't visit your home to install your new broadband, here's how you can do it yourself.
Sky TV and its streaming platform NOW have hundreds of channels with some of the latest TV shows available from both the UK and the US. Here's what to watch on NOW and Sky TV.
Discovery Channel will be working with Vodafone to make the Discovery Plus streaming service available to millions of customers across the UK and Europe.
Amazon Prime is more than just free shipping — the site offers a wide variety of TV series and films. Find out what's on Amazon Prime in January.
A slate of Marvel TV shows were announced at the Disney Investor Day presentation, including new titles like Secret Wars and confirmation of a Fantastic Four MCU movie.
There are some amazing new TV shows coming to Sky, HBO, BBC and Netflix in 2021, as well as the return of some popular favourites. Here's what to add to your watchlist.
Here are some of the best Christmas movies on Netflix and Amazon, as well as some fantastic BBC Christmas specials to watch over the 2020 festive season.
How much time do you think you're likely to spend on your devices over Christmas? With streaming, shopping and video calls, you may be online far more than usual this year.
We found out which are the slowest streets in the UK when it comes to broadband. Is your street listed?
Stream TV shows and movies in 4K for less with great Black Friday deals on Amazon Fire TV stick, NOW TV stick and Roku streaming sticks.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become one of the country’s biggest shopping days. Here are our tips on how to find a good Black Friday broadband deal.
The Monday after Black Friday is a great time to pick up last-minute online deals, including Amazon Cyber Monday deals, subscription deals and Xbox and PlayStation Cyber Monday deals.
You could save over £500 with the latest Virgin Media Black Friday broadband deals and get some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK.
Unlimited broadband for just £17.99, this Black Friday Plusnet broadband deal seems too good to be true.
The new TalkTalk deal gives low-cost broadband for two years, plus a £90 gift card when you switch this Black Friday.
Virgin Media is giving away a free 43” Toshiba Smart 4K TV worth £299 on some of its Black Friday broadband and TV deals.
Get your broadband and streaming services from NOW Broadband and save even more this Black Friday.
This Black Friday Sky broadband deal is too good to miss. You could save up to 50% on TV and broadband deals.
The PS5 release date and prices have been officially launched and here are some of the specs and designs for the latest Sony console.
Lockdown was a tough time for everyone and reliance on broadband sky-rocketed. But how well did you provider look after you and how many complaints did it receive during that time?
With most shops closed this Black Friday, here's where to grab great Black Friday deals from high street retailers online.
In an attempt to alleviate some of the financial burdens of the pandemic, HMRC now offers a simplified way to claim the costs of working from home as valid business expenses.
Is your broadband ready to handle all the new gadgets you're planning to get on Black Friday?
What's the best broadband for gaming? Unlimited broadband? Fibre broadband? The broadband with the fastest download speed? We take you through what to look for to get the best broadband for gaming.
Looking for scary movies to stream in the UK? Here's what to watch on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime this Halloween, plus not-so-scary picks for kids.
Here are some tips to make sure that you grab the best deals during this year's Amazon Prime Day.
There are two kinds of internet routers available: wired and wireless. Learn how wireless routers work and how to set up a Wi-Fi connection at home.
Which is the best wireless router in the UK? We look at the routers major providers offer, including BT, Virgin Media and Sky.
The new Google Chromecast with Google TV makes streaming easier than ever with an intuitive design and (finally) a dedicated remote control.
Sky customer can get early access to the latest Call of Duty release, weeks before it's available for purchase. Here's how.
Apple's streaming platform features a host of exclusive and original content. Read on to find out more about what's on Apple TV Plus.
Apple's gaming subscription includes over 100 games that can be played on any Apple device.
Uswitch customers can get a £75 gift voucher when they sign up to Vodafone's Superfast 2 deal.
There are some shows that stick with us and, after two decades, have yet to lose their appeal. Here are 20 shows we watched in 2000, and we’re still watching now.
Xbox Series X and Series S prices and release dates have been officially confirmed along with specs, images, and videos.
Which broadband and TV providers ranked the best for customer complaints this year?
Sky Go is Sky’s free streaming service. If you have a Sky subscription, you automatically get Sky Go. Here’s what you can do with the service.
Showing a mix of BBC greats and popular programmes from abroad, W channel — formerly Watch — has a wide variety of top programming.
Disney Plus will be releasing the summer blockbuster exclusively to Disney Plus subscribers for an additional £19.99
5G home broadband could provide you with download speeds well over 200Mbps, all with the need for a landline or an engineer visit to get you setup.
The next big step in home broadband is the introduction of gigabit internet speeds across the UK. But just how useful is gigabit internet and do you need it?
All the upcoming video game release dates in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.
If you've been using the email address linked to your broadband account, you might be wondering how to keep your email address if you switch providers. Here's which providers will let you keep access to your emails even after you leave.
Winter may have come and gone, but Game of Thrones is still one of the most-viewed TV shows of all time. Find out how you can watch Game of Thrones on UK TV and online without a Sky contract.
Sharks, cars, history and tech: Discovery Channel has it all. Find out how you can watch the Discovery Channel no matter who your TV provider is.
What is ADSL broadband? Despite being the UK's most popular form of internet connection, most people don't know what it stands for — or how it works.
NBCUniversal's new streaming platform, Peacock, has launched in the States, but when will it become available in the UK?
Online scams are becoming increasingly common, so here are a few things to look out for when shopping or entering personal information online.
With a range of comedy from classic sitcoms to timely satire, Comedy Central will keep you laughing out loud. Find out more about Comedy Central.
Amazon finally joins the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus, adding new functionality that allows you to create a number of user profiles for your Amazon Prime Video account.
Cheaper isn't always better. Cheap broadband could sometimes mean slow broadband, which could end up actually costing you more.
The Syfy channel shows horror, action, science fiction and fantasy programming and films. Here's how to get Syfy with Sky, NOW TV, BT, Virgin or TalkTalk.
Sky 1 is Sky’s original channel and airs a mix of original content and shows from the U.S. Here's a full list of series past and present on Sky 1.
Virgin Media recently announced it is increasing its top-end broadband speeds and reducing the costs of their TV bundles.
Getting your online shopping delivered allows you to social distance from crowds, but getting a delivery slot can be notoriously difficult still. Here are a few tips that might help.
Ofcom reports a boom in social media and video streaming as consumers search for entertainment during lockdown.
Read our guide to learn why you have a slow internet connection and what you can do to fix it.
The Premier League could be returning to our screens as soon as next week. Here's where to watch all the upcoming matches.
Don't get addicted to screentime during lockdown. Here are 9 ways to help you take a digital detox at home.
Here's a rundown of all the new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix, Disney Plus and NOW TV in June.
With your broadband down or if you're experiencing wifi problems, you're entitled to compensation. Find out what you're entitled to and how to claim quickly and easily.
Working from home can be stressful, so here are 11 things you can get to help make your work-from-home life a little easier.
Ofcom's quarterly report reveals which broadband providers are receiving the most customer complaints about their service. Find out how your provider did.
With most of us stuck inside all day, will studios opt to release their movies directly to on-demand and streaming services?
Could Virgin Media and O2 be planning one of the biggest telecoms mergers in history?
Think cable broadband is the same thing as fibre? Think again. Read on to learn more about what cable broadband is and how it's different from fibre.
Broadband issues can affect anyone, including politicians and newsreaders.
Video calling has become part of our everyday lives, so we look into which apps are best for group calls, games, and for video calling on your mobile.
Having internet connection problems? Here are a few pointers to help you identify the source of your broadband connection problems and get back online.
We're making the most of lockdown by watching and re-watching some of our favourite TV shows and movies.
There are plenty of things you can do to keep you and your family entertained while staying at home. All you need is a laptop and a decent broadband connection.
As businesses close their offices to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home will become the norm for millions of people — but here's why it won't affect the UK's broadband infrastructure.
Not sure which provider is right for you? Read up on the UK's most popular broadband providers for each type of broadband.
The London Underground has a surprisingly good network of Wi-Fi hubs at stations throughout the city. We created a new tube map with the average Wi-Fi speeds available.
Most of the biggest broadband and mobile providers will be increasing their rates in April, which means you might be within your rights to break your contract and switch to a new deal.
BT TV is set to compete with other major digital TV providers, adding access to Sky channels and streaming platforms like Netflix.
Superfast broadband refers to broadband connections of at least 30Mbps in the UK, according to Ofcom. Find out more about superfast broadband in our guide.
From 15 February, broadband providers will be required by Ofcom to let you know when your contract is ending.
Uswitch has unveiled the latest winners of its annual Broadband & Mobile Awards. See which providers won big this year...
Sky TV is adding two new channels to its lineup, offering dedicated platforms for crime and nature-lovers with Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.
Ofcom's quarterly complaints data report is a great way to see which telecoms providers are doing a good job in the eyes of their customers.
The long-awaited launch of Disney Plus in the UK is finally within sight! Disney has brought the release date forward and finally announced monthly and annual prices.
ITV are looking negotiate with BT so that they can air a number of Champions League matches over the coming years. And it's going to cost them.
The cable broadband provider is pledging a free speed boost to 100Mbps+ broadband speeds for eligible customers in the UK.
Get even more accurate broadband speed quotes specifically selected for your home.
The UK's telecoms regulator has issues new measures to ease the switching process across different broadband networks
There are so many amazing new TV shows coming in 2020, here are just a few of the ones we're most looking forward to binging.
All the best Christmas movies are available to stream and watch online, but finding them all can be a little complicated. Here's where to find them all.
These are the broadband and TV providers that received the most customer complaints in the past 3 months, and what you can do if you want to switch.
Disney Plus has finally announced when it will be launched in the UK and Europe!
Apple TV plus has launched in 100 countries, but there are a few things you should know before you subscribe.
While nationwide full fibre might still be several years away, many companies are trialling innovative new methods of getting broadband to our homes...
The launch of the highly-anticipated streaming platform from Disney will mean hours and hours of movies to binge.
BBC is taking steps to create an iPlayer that will compete with other streaming services.
The broadband provider has revealed some interesting stats and telling truths on Brits' internet usage at home.
The Wi-Fi Alliance has started rolling out its long-awaited certifications to devices that meet the tough criteria for Wi-Fi 6.
‘Full Fibre’ broadband is more widely available in the UK than ever, according to Ofcom.
Who will be the biggest winners at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards?
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the exciting new shows coming to Apple TV Plus. Here's what's you can watch when the new streaming service launches this year.
Sky's Wi-Fi guarantee means that for a small additional monthly fee, you'll never have to worry about internet 'dead zones' in your home again.
Virgin Media has said it will amend its packages to make the payment process easier for its customers considered to be more vulnerable than most.
The new channels will feature a load of existing shows and never-before-seen original TV content from the US.
Sky Broadband Ultrafast will be up to 12 times faster than its standard offering...
Mobile network Three has announced 5G home broadband — is this the next step for our homes?
Sky TV is launching a new service for its Sky Q subscribers that will help make its TV packages safer and more child-friendly for families with young children.
Gigabit broadband is set to be the next revolution in high-speed internet access, making even the fastest of today’s most widely available broadband packages seem snail-paced by comparison.
Ofcom names the worst broadband providers for customer service. How does your provider compare?
The Ashes is one of cricket's biggest events. Played between England and Australia, the Ashes are must-see TV for cricket fans. Here's how to watch.
EE is beginning to offer Apple TV to its existing mobile customers who sign up for a new broadband package.
Will consumers see the arrival of 10Gbps broadband speeds this year, and will it be worth the fairly hefty price tag?