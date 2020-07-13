Store credit cards - the good and the bad

Find out the advantages and disadvantages of store cards, and which store card credit card might be best for you.

If you shop regularly in a specific store, you might benefit from vouchers, loyalty points or discounts by spending via your store card. Some retailers may provide free delivery for online purchases if you're a cardholder.

When you come to pay at a retailer, you may be offered the opportunity to sign up to their store card. If you do sign up, you can cancel the card within 14 days if you change your mind.

However, the flexibility of a store card depends very much on the retailer that issues it. Some store cards may be used like a normal credit card, with the incentive that you earn loyalty points available if you spend in store.

Traditionally you could only use your store card as a credit card with the retailer that issued the card, but now most store cards can be used anywhere and many have competitive rates and 0% interest offers.

A store card is a credit card issued by a retailer. They're branded with the same logo as the shop or online retailer, and usually offer in-store discounts and loyalty points. These can be exchanged for special offers or money off purchases.

What are the disadvantages of a store card?

Sometimes the interest rate and charges for having a store card can be higher than an ordinary credit card. For example, the APR on a store card can be 30% or more, whereas a traditional credit card might be 18%. This isn't a problem if you're always able to clear your balance in full each month.

However, if you forget or you don't make the minimum payment, it could end up being very expensive and cancel out the benefits you could get from the discounts and special offers.

If you're careful about how you use your store card, then it could be a useful way to earn back some of the money you have spent.

What is the difference between a store card and reward card?

A reward card gives you rewards and perks in return for general shopping, rather than in one particular store. So if you aren’t a loyal shopper and tend to use your card in a variety of places, then this might be a better option for you.

Also, don’t get store cards mixed up with credit cards issued by some big supermarkets. These enable you to collect points when you shop, but you can use them like a normal card for general shopping too.

Should I sign up to a store card?

Store cards can be a useful card to have in your purse or wallet if you find yourself spending regularly in the same store. You do need to be in control of your money and be careful not to overspend. Here are some benefits and advantages of a store card credit card:

Discount Offers

You will usually get discount offers when you sign up for the card. This might include 25% off your first purchase, or double reward points for the first year.

Make sure to keep an eye on the balance on the card, and the interest you will be charged.

Remember to pay your bill in full at the end of the month, or you will find the interest charges making the card not worth the discounts.