Uswitch energy awards 2021

Now in its 16th year, the Uswitch Energy Customer Satisfaction Report is based on an annual survey of energy customers, in association with YouGov.

The 2021 Uswitch Energy Awards ranks the best energy suppliers in 14 categories based on more than 17,000 responses to the survey — from customer service to value for money, green services to smart meter installation. Check out the winners below.

Energy Supplier of the Year

Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy won Supplier of the Year for the second year running, with a customer satisfaction score of 92%

Bulb

Runner up

Bulb scored an 88% customer satisfaction score, earning the runner up spot for Uswitch Energy Supplier of the Year 2021

EDF Energy

Large Supplier of the Year

EDF Energy got the highest customer satisfaction score of the major providers, winning the Large Supplier of the Year award

2021 Uswitch energy award winners

Octopus Energy

Most Likely to Recommend

Octopus Energy ranked first in the Most Likely to Recommend category with an 85% customer satisfaction score

Runner up: Bulb | Large supplier: EDF Energy

Octopus Energy

Best Value for Money

Octopus Energy continued its winning streak with an 89% customer satisfaction score in the Value for Money category

Runner up: Avro Energy | Large supplier: EDF Energy

Octopus Energy

Best Deal for you

Octopus Energy also scooped the Best Deal for you award with an 82% customer satisfaction score

Runner up: Pure Planet | Large supplier: E.ON

Octopus Energy

Best Customer Service

Octopus Energy scored 82% in the Customer Service category, securing another award

Runner up: Utility Warehouse | Large supplier: SSE

Octopus Energy

Best Billing Service

Octopus Energy scored the best in the Billing Services category, with a customer satisfaction rating of 88%

Runner up: Utility Warehouse | Large supplier: EDF Energy

Utility Warehouse

Best Meter Reading Services

Utility Warehouse climbed two places from last year to take the top prize in the Meter Reading Services category

Runner up: Octopus Energy | Large supplier: SSE

Octopus Energy

Best Online Services

With an 88% customer satisfaction score, Octopus Energy scooped the Best Online Services award

Runner up: Bulb | Large supplier: EDF Energy

Utility Warehouse

Best Incentives/Rewards

Utility Warehouse's incentives and rewards were enough to secure top prize in this category for 2021

Runner up: OVO Energy | Large supplier: British Gas

Utilita

Best Energy Efficiency

Utilita climbed several places from last year to claim the top spot in the Best Energy Efficiency category

Runner up: Utility Warehouse | Large supplier: British Gas

So Energy

Best Transfer Process

So Energy scored an impressive 93% customer satisfaction rating in the Transfer Process award category

Runner up: Pure Planet | Large supplier: EDF Energy

Pure Planet

Best Mobile App

The digital-only energy supplier impressed voters enough to win the top prize in the Best Mobile App category

Runner up: Utilita | Large supplier: British Gas

Octopus Energy

Best Account Management

Octopus Energy scored an 86% customer satisfaction score in the Best Account Management category

Runner up: Bulb | Large supplier: EDF Energy

Utilita

Best Smart Meter Installation

Last year's runner-up, Utilita claimed first place in this year's Smart Meter Installation category

Runner up: OVO Energy | Large supplier: SSE

About the 2021 Uswitch Energy Awards

The 2021 Uswitch Energy Awards are based on an independent survey of energy customers, in association with YouGov.

Based on more than 17,000 respondents to Uswitch's survey, energy suppliers are ranked in 14 categories that matter to customers the most.

Octopus Energy scooped the top prize for the second year running. Octopus' customer reviews earned the supplier a 92% customer satisfaction score and the title of Uswitch Energy Supplier of the Year 2021.

Customers also voted Octopus Energy as the most supportive supplier during the 2020 lockdowns. Customers scored the supplier highly for ensuring short waiting times and supporting them with their bills during lockdown.

Bulb was the runner up for the Supplier of the Year Award, earning an 88% customer satisfaction score. Bulb were also placed second in last year's Uswitch Energy Awards.

EDF Energy received the highest customer satisfaction rating out of the 'big six' energy suppliers, with a score of 75%. EDF Energy is Uswitch's Large Supplier of the Year for 2021.

As well as overall customer satisfaction, energy suppliers were also awarded scores in categories that matter to customers, from value for money to green energy.

Octopus Energy scooped the top awards in seven of these categories, securing the top prize in the Most Likely to Recommend, Best Value for Money, Best Deal for you, Best Customer Service, Best Billing Service, Best Online Services, and Best Account Management categories.

Utility Warehouse also performed well, taking the top awards for Best Meter Reading Services and Best Incentives/Rewards.

Utilita also bagged two awards, for Best Energy Efficiency and Best Smart Meter Installation.

Green energy supplier Pure Planet impressed in its first year of being included in the Uswitch Energy Awards, taking first place in Best Mobile App.

So Energy took the top prize in the Best Transfer Process category with an impressive 93% customer satisfaction rating.

Commenting on the results, Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch, said: “Last year was a year like no other, but our results show that most energy suppliers stepped up to the plate to help customers.

“Even during an incredibly challenging year, Octopus Energy won the customer satisfaction award with a rating of 92%, the same score as the previous year, emphasising how successfully suppliers have offered customers support and ensured short waiting times on customer service calls.  

“The spread of award winners this year shows how challenger brands have invested enormously in their customer service in recent years and are now reaping the rewards. 

“With the Government setting high aspirations for the UK’s green energy targets, the sector will continue to see and implement big changes and innovations in the year to come.”

The Uswitch Energy Awards were decided by a UK consumer panel of 17,400 energy customers, aged 18+. Responses were collected between 23rd October - 17th November 2020.