Uswitch energy awards 2021

The 2021 Uswitch Energy Awards are based on an independent survey of energy customers, in association with YouGov.

Based on more than 17,000 respondents to Uswitch's survey, energy suppliers are ranked in 14 categories that matter to customers the most.

Octopus Energy scooped the top prize for the second year running. Octopus' customer reviews earned the supplier a 92% customer satisfaction score and the title of Uswitch Energy Supplier of the Year 2021.

Customers also voted Octopus Energy as the most supportive supplier during the 2020 lockdowns. Customers scored the supplier highly for ensuring short waiting times and supporting them with their bills during lockdown.

Bulb was the runner up for the Supplier of the Year Award, earning an 88% customer satisfaction score. Bulb were also placed second in last year's Uswitch Energy Awards.

EDF Energy received the highest customer satisfaction rating out of the 'big six' energy suppliers, with a score of 75%. EDF Energy is Uswitch's Large Supplier of the Year for 2021.

As well as overall customer satisfaction, energy suppliers were also awarded scores in categories that matter to customers, from value for money to green energy.

Octopus Energy scooped the top awards in seven of these categories, securing the top prize in the Most Likely to Recommend, Best Value for Money, Best Deal for you, Best Customer Service, Best Billing Service, Best Online Services, and Best Account Management categories.

Utility Warehouse also performed well, taking the top awards for Best Meter Reading Services and Best Incentives/Rewards.

Utilita also bagged two awards, for Best Energy Efficiency and Best Smart Meter Installation.

Green energy supplier Pure Planet impressed in its first year of being included in the Uswitch Energy Awards, taking first place in Best Mobile App.

So Energy took the top prize in the Best Transfer Process category with an impressive 93% customer satisfaction rating.

Commenting on the results, Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch, said: “Last year was a year like no other, but our results show that most energy suppliers stepped up to the plate to help customers.

“Even during an incredibly challenging year, Octopus Energy won the customer satisfaction award with a rating of 92%, the same score as the previous year, emphasising how successfully suppliers have offered customers support and ensured short waiting times on customer service calls.

“The spread of award winners this year shows how challenger brands have invested enormously in their customer service in recent years and are now reaping the rewards.