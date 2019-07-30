Uswitch energy awards 2021

Now in its 16th year, the Uswitch Energy Customer Satisfaction Report is based on an annual survey of energy customers, in association with YouGov.
The 2021 Uswitch Energy Awards ranks the best energy suppliers in 14 categories based on more than 17,000 responses to the survey — from customer service to value for money, green services to smart meter installation. Check out the winners below.
Octopus Energy won Supplier of the Year for the second year running, with a customer satisfaction score of 92%
Bulb scored an 88% customer satisfaction score, earning the runner up spot for Uswitch Energy Supplier of the Year 2021
EDF Energy got the highest customer satisfaction score of the major providers, winning the Large Supplier of the Year award
Octopus Energy ranked first in the Most Likely to Recommend category with an 85% customer satisfaction score
Runner up: Bulb | Large supplier: EDF Energy
Octopus Energy continued its winning streak with an 89% customer satisfaction score in the Value for Money category
Runner up: Avro Energy | Large supplier: EDF Energy
Octopus Energy also scooped the Best Deal for you award with an 82% customer satisfaction score
Runner up: Pure Planet | Large supplier: E.ON
Octopus Energy scored 82% in the Customer Service category, securing another award
Runner up: Utility Warehouse | Large supplier: SSE
Octopus Energy scored the best in the Billing Services category, with a customer satisfaction rating of 88%
Runner up: Utility Warehouse | Large supplier: EDF Energy
Utility Warehouse climbed two places from last year to take the top prize in the Meter Reading Services category
Runner up: Octopus Energy | Large supplier: SSE
With an 88% customer satisfaction score, Octopus Energy scooped the Best Online Services award
Runner up: Bulb | Large supplier: EDF Energy
Utility Warehouse's incentives and rewards were enough to secure top prize in this category for 2021
Runner up: OVO Energy | Large supplier: British Gas
Utilita climbed several places from last year to claim the top spot in the Best Energy Efficiency category
Runner up: Utility Warehouse | Large supplier: British Gas
So Energy scored an impressive 93% customer satisfaction rating in the Transfer Process award category
Runner up: Pure Planet | Large supplier: EDF Energy
The digital-only energy supplier impressed voters enough to win the top prize in the Best Mobile App category
Runner up: Utilita | Large supplier: British Gas
Octopus Energy scored an 86% customer satisfaction score in the Best Account Management category
Runner up: Bulb | Large supplier: EDF Energy
Last year's runner-up, Utilita claimed first place in this year's Smart Meter Installation category
Runner up: OVO Energy | Large supplier: SSE
The 2021 Uswitch Energy Awards are based on an independent survey of energy customers, in association with YouGov.
Based on more than 17,000 respondents to Uswitch's survey, energy suppliers are ranked in 14 categories that matter to customers the most.
Octopus Energy scooped the top prize for the second year running. Octopus' customer reviews earned the supplier a 92% customer satisfaction score and the title of Uswitch Energy Supplier of the Year 2021.
Customers also voted Octopus Energy as the most supportive supplier during the 2020 lockdowns. Customers scored the supplier highly for ensuring short waiting times and supporting them with their bills during lockdown.
Bulb was the runner up for the Supplier of the Year Award, earning an 88% customer satisfaction score. Bulb were also placed second in last year's Uswitch Energy Awards.
EDF Energy received the highest customer satisfaction rating out of the 'big six' energy suppliers, with a score of 75%. EDF Energy is Uswitch's Large Supplier of the Year for 2021.
As well as overall customer satisfaction, energy suppliers were also awarded scores in categories that matter to customers, from value for money to green energy.
Octopus Energy scooped the top awards in seven of these categories, securing the top prize in the Most Likely to Recommend, Best Value for Money, Best Deal for you, Best Customer Service, Best Billing Service, Best Online Services, and Best Account Management categories.
Utility Warehouse also performed well, taking the top awards for Best Meter Reading Services and Best Incentives/Rewards.
Utilita also bagged two awards, for Best Energy Efficiency and Best Smart Meter Installation.
Green energy supplier Pure Planet impressed in its first year of being included in the Uswitch Energy Awards, taking first place in Best Mobile App.
So Energy took the top prize in the Best Transfer Process category with an impressive 93% customer satisfaction rating.
Commenting on the results, Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch, said: “Last year was a year like no other, but our results show that most energy suppliers stepped up to the plate to help customers.
“Even during an incredibly challenging year, Octopus Energy won the customer satisfaction award with a rating of 92%, the same score as the previous year, emphasising how successfully suppliers have offered customers support and ensured short waiting times on customer service calls.
“The spread of award winners this year shows how challenger brands have invested enormously in their customer service in recent years and are now reaping the rewards.
“With the Government setting high aspirations for the UK’s green energy targets, the sector will continue to see and implement big changes and innovations in the year to come.”
The Uswitch Energy Awards were decided by a UK consumer panel of 17,400 energy customers, aged 18+. Responses were collected between 23rd October - 17th November 2020.