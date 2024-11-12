What are the main factors affecting the lifespan of solar panels?

While there are some factors, such as adverse weather events, that are beyond your control, there are numerous variables that you can control to ensure you get the most out of your solar panels. They are:

Solar panel quality

The quality of the solar panels you buy can play a pivotal role in their longevity. Solar panel manufacturers are divided into three tiers based on the quality of their panels. Tier 1 panels are the highest quality and typically most expensive panels, while tier 3 panels are usually the lowest quality and cheapest in price.

To be considered a tier 1 panel, the manufacturer must have:

Manufactured their own solar panels, not outsourced them Used the best quality materials, especially silicon Used automated manufacturing processes to ensure quality Been active for at least five years, with a track record of producing quality panels

Checking the grade of a panel along with the materials used before buying can be a good way of informing the quality of a product. Often, the most well-known manufacturers will offer warranties of 25 to 30 years, showing their confidence in the longevity of their products.

Installation

Hiring a qualified and experienced installer to fit your solar panels can have an impact on their longevity. Poorly installed panels can degrade faster, and faulty wiring can lead to energy loss or even system damage.

Therefore, ensuring your panels are installed right the first time can prevent problems from occurring further down the line.

Climate

The climate of where you live can play a significant part in how long your solar panels last. Heat causes solar panels to degrade over time, so it’s likely that your panels will degrade quicker if you live in a hot climate, as opposed to somewhere colder.

Other weather conditions such as hail, humidity and regular strong winds can cause damage to the panels and reduce longevity.

Maintenance

Though solar panels are fairly low-maintenance, you can extend their longevity by taking care of them at home. Regularly cleaning the panels helps prevent a build-up of debris. Excess debris can reduce efficiency by blocking the sun and damage the panels by scratching and chipping them.

By cleaning the panels regularly, you increase the likelihood that they’ll perform at full capacity for longer.

What is the degradation rate of solar panels?

On average, a solar panel typically degrades at a rate of between 0.5% and 3% per year, depending on the type of panel and the conditions it has been kept in. This means that, after 25 years, many solar panels will have experienced degradation rates of anything between 12.5% and 75%.

Therefore, a good quality, well-maintained panel with a 0.5% degradation rate would still be operating at 87.5% of full capacity after 25 years.