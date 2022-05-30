Support for energy customers with hearing loss

Click here for information about how those with different sight or reading requirements can get support from suppliers.
The Priority Services Register (PSR) is a scheme provided by energy suppliers for vulnerable energy customers, including those with hearing loss.
While most major suppliers are signed up to the Priority Services Register, it’s worth checking whether your provider offers it. The services provided by your supplier can vary, but can include:
The ability to nominate a trusted person to manage your account
Advanced notice of service interruption
Priority in a power cut
Quarterly meter readings
The supplier can also pass your details on to your local network operator to ensure you get extra support during a power cut and give you advance notice of any engineering work that could disrupt your energy supply.
You can read more about the services offered under the Priority Services Register in our guide.
If you’d like to find out more or access additional services from your energy supplier, you simply need to sign up to the Priority Services Register through your current supplier.
While most energy suppliers will still allow you to contact them by post, this method of communication can be too slow when you’ve got a small or urgent query for your supplier.
Making a phone call can be especially difficult for those with hearing loss, but thankfully most energy suppliers now offer easy and fast ways to get in touch with them without picking up the phone. Check your supplier’s website or app to find out whether you can contact them in one of these alternative ways:
Online chat/webchat
Email or contact form
Through the supplier’s app
Through the supplier’s social media channels
Many larger suppliers also offer text relay services or video interpretation services for those who use British Sign Language (BSL).
See below for the different ways you can contact each of the large energy suppliers, as well as the additional support they offer for those with hearing loss and other vulnerabilities.
As part of its commitments under the Priority Services Register, British Gas offers:
The ability to nominate a person to manage your account
Quarterly meter readings or smart meter installation
Free gas safety checks
British Gas also uses the SignVideo service to offer video interpreters for BSL users. This allows you to use your computer or smart device to connect to an interpreter who can translate your conversation with British Gas into BSL.
Under the Priority Services Register, SSE offers:
A knock and wait service, giving you more time to answer the door to SSE representatives
The ability to nominate a person to manage your account
Quarterly meter readings or smart meter installation
SSE also uses the SignVideo service, which allows you to talk securely about your accounts using a BSL interpreter via video.
For its customers on the Priority Services Register, ScottishPower offers:
The ability to nominate a person to manage your account
Frequent meter reading services
Annual gas safety checks
You can also connect to ScottishPower by contacting the Next Generation Text Service.
npower’s Priority Services customers are offered:
The ability to nominate a person to manage your account
Free gas safety checks
Npower also offers the SignVideo service to help you communicate with the supplier via a BSL interpreter. You can also dial 18001 in front of npower’s phone number (0808 501 5200) to use text relay for free.
Under the Priority Services Register, E.ON customers can access:
The ability to nominate a person to manage your account
Quarterly meter readings at a minimum
Annual gas safety checks
You can also use the SignLive interpretation service to connect to E.ON and talk securely about your account or any other queries through a BSL interpreter. Minicom or textphone services are also available.
If you’re signed up to the Priority Services Register with EDF, you can access:
The ability to nominate a person to manage your account
Regular meter readings or smart meter installation
Free gas safety check
EDF has also partnered with the SignVideo service, which allows you to talk securely about your accounts using a BSL interpreter via video.
Aside from support from your supplier, you may qualify for government schemes that could help with the cost of your energy bill. Use our interactive tool to find out what you could be eligible for: