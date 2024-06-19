Uswitch 2024 Energy Awards winners announced

The Uswitch Energy Awards take place each year and commend the suppliers that have done the most to power customers’ lives in the categories that matter the most to them, given the ongoing challenges in the energy market.

This year’s awards are, as always, voted for entirely by customers with no influence from Uswitch or suppliers. This year’s total sample size was 15,030 adults who were surveyed online between 21 March and 5 April 2024.

Overall Customer Satisfaction

The top three for 2024 are unchanged from last year, with Octopus retaining its leading position as the winner of our top award.

Utility Warehouse and So Energy came second and third respectively.

Best Overall Improvement (special commendation)

British Gas was awarded the special commendation of Best Overall Improvement, as the supplier with the largest positive change in Overall Customer Satisfaction score from 2023 to 2024.

Best Customer Service

Utility Warehouse does win outright in the Best Customer Service category, though. Despite the energy market settling down, this remains a key award for voting customers.

Octopus and Utilita came second and third respectively.

Best Value For Money

Utility Warehouse also wins Best Value For Money this year, which may be because of its bundle system that allows customers to save money when they sign up to multiple utilities.

Octopus and Utilita came second and third respectively.

Elise Melville, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “Two names stood out this year when we asked households about the best energy suppliers, so it’s great to recognise Utility Warehouse and Octopus Energy for delivering on customer satisfaction, service, and value for money.

“British Gas also deserves recognition for the improvements it has made in overall customer satisfaction, and we’ve seen that customers are noticing the difference.

“The energy crisis has caused huge upheaval for the past few years, with soaring wholesale costs and failing suppliers sending household bills soaring.

“It’s reassuring to see that customers are slowly starting to regain confidence in their energy providers, with overall satisfaction rising again since the crisis.

“As wholesale energy prices fall to levels not seen since summer 2021, we hope that suppliers will continue to offer competitive and innovative tariffs to consumers to help drive household bills down."