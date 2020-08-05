Stocks and shares | Buying shares and what to do

Why should I buy shares?

Buying shares can help you grow your money over the long term. While holding cash in the bank in a savings account is the safest option, cash gradually loses its buying power. As the years go by, costs rise and the value of your money is eroded by inflation.

Buying shares carries more risk than a cash deposit account, but it can protect your money from the worst effects of inflation and even grow into a tidy sum.

Investing in stock markets is a long-term strategy as on any given day or for any given period the value of an individual share price may go down instead of up.

A quick note on terminology: Equities is the name given to the investment class for buying and holding shares. In the UK, you hold individual shares that are collectively known as stocks. Stocks are traded on stock exchanges, such as the London Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ in the US. Collectively these exchanges are called stock markets.

US investors do not use the term ‘shares’ but call them stocks. In the UK, owners of shares are called shareholders and in the US, stockholders. You can attend and vote at the annual, or any special, shareholder (stockholder) meetings.

There are two areas of potential growth from equity investing:

The individual share price can rise taking it well above the price you paid for your shares so you can sell for a profit

Your shares can earn you dividend income. Companies pay shareholders dividends when they make profits, often twice a year or even quarterly. You can either take this cash as income or reinvest it.

Many equity investors do not own the shares direct, but invest through funds, managed by professional investors. These funds may be general or may specialise in particular markets, such as tech stocks, blue chip firms or ethical companies.

Is buying shares in the stock market a good idea?

While buying stocks and shares can give your money some protection against inflation and produce long-term growth, there are some issues to consider. Investment carries risk because when you buy shares the value can go up and down and you may not get back what you paid for.

Therefore, while investing in shares can help you grow your money, you should not take any risks with money you might need in a hurry. Make sure you have a fund of short-term cash equivalent to at least three months’ worth of household bills in an easy-access savings account.

Who should buy stocks and shares?

Stocks and shares are suitable for people who are prepared to put their money away for the medium to long term – for example five to ten years or longer. They are most suitable for people who can take a long-term view as stock markets often rise and fall and selling your shares after a fall can lose you a lot of money.

You need to be patient and see buying shares as a long term project. If you have a lot of debt it is better to clear your debts before buying shares. Likewise, if you are saving up for a house deposit, then a savings account is a better home for your money rather than a more risky investment in shares.

What is an investment?

An investment is an asset that you buy that is not cash. It might be property, bonds, shares or another financial product. An investment in the stock market is when you buy shares, or funds that hold shares, in the hope that they will increase in value while you own them. An investment is a long-term prospect and you should not use money you will need in a hurry to buy an investment.

What is a share?

A share is part ownership of a company. Also known as equities, shares represent a share of ownership in a company. You own a small portion of a company and potentially share in its growth and profits.

Shares are listed on a stock exchange where they are bought and sold by investors. When you invest in shares, you're buying a small stake in a company. You become a joint-owner of the company along with all the other shareholders. You benefit from any growth in the value of the company, but you also take a hit if the company’s profits fall because the value of the shares you own may fall too.

As a shareholder you will also receive dividend income from the company’s profits. When companies announce their financial results they often issue dividends to share some of their profit among their shareholders.

Why should I buy shares?

When looking to buy shares, the aim is for the shares to grow in value over time. Shareholders may also benefit from a share in the profits of the company in the form of a regular payment, known as a dividend.

Shares give investors the opportunity for a steady income and capital growth, although neither of these is guaranteed. Some people buy shares for growth, others for the regular dividends. Some shares provide both growth and dividends. Neither is guaranteed.

Some investors buy shares in order to receive a regular dividend income. You can do this either by holding a number of different companies that pay dividends, or by buying a share in a fund, which aims to pay a regular income to its investors.

Why should I invest in stocks and shares rather than cash?

Historically, over the longer term, which is considered to be at least ten years, shares have generally been a better performing asset than many other forms of investment, such as cash and bonds.

Any underlying growth in the value of the shares you own, known as the capital growth, will protect you against the effects of inflation. This is the rise in the cost of living which affects the real buying power of your money.

By keeping all of your money in cash in the bank your wealth will be affected by inflation gradually reducing its real value. This is one of the main reasons that people look to invest in stocks and shares on stock markets.

However, financial experts will always point out that past performance is not necessarily an indicator of how well an asset will perform in the future. You should aim to hold shares for the medium to long term because their value can rise and fall.

What are the risks with buying stocks and shares?

Share prices can fluctuate suddenly, and sometimes sharply, and this is why shares are considered a higher-risk investment than cash, bonds and property. It's also the reason why they are more suitable as a longer-term investment - if you invest over a longer period you're in a better position to ride out any fluctuations in the market.

Not all share investments carry an equal risk, the level of risk depends on the company you are looking to buy shares in.

A small start-up with an innovative product will have a higher risk profile than a larger company, for instance, but the attraction of the small start-up is that it may offer the potential for higher returns. In addition, the small start-up may not pay out dividends - it may need to reinvest any profits back in the company, whereas the larger, more established corporation may offer attractive dividend payouts.

How much should I invest in shares?

It's important to be clear about your investment goals and risk profile before buying stocks and shares. Don't use cash you will need in a hurry, as that might mean you have to sell your shares at a loss rather than hold them and hope to see them grow in value over the long term.

You should only invest money that you can afford to tuck away for five years or more. The stock market is not a good home for short-term cash – you are better off keeping your emergency savings in an easy- access deposit account.

It's important to research any companies you intend to buy shares in to ensure they offer a suitable investment opportunity for you. The value of shares may increase as company profits increase, or as a result of market expectation, but the opposite is also true. The value of a share may fall, and if a company collapses, you may lose all of your original investment.

The risk of this happening depends on the profile of the particular company you want to invest in, but there's no certainty about the outcome of an investment in shares, unlike a fixed-interest deposit where you are certain of getting your capital back and earning a fixed rate of interest

How do I buy shares?

You can buy shares directly from a stockbroker or online trading platform, or you can buy shares through an investment fund. An investment fund pools your money with other investors and it also invests in the stock of many companies.