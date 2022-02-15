Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2022
  5. February
  6. The 2022 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

The 2022 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

15 February 2022 Last updated: 18 February 2022
It’s time to commend the best in mobiles.
Uswitch Mobile Awards 22 H RGB-All Colour WIN NetworkOfTheYear H RGB-Colour

It’s awards season! And here at Uswitch, we like to celebrate the best networks, phones, and all things telecoms from the past year. Whether it's the provider that did the most for consumers, the network with the best customer service or our favourite handset, our awards highlight the companies and brands that led the way for mobile phones in 2021.

2021 saw some excellent new phones released, as well as brilliant consumer deals and incentives from all the major networks. Our awards categories cover a range of features, including best network, handset of the year, best roaming, most popular network, best customer service and more.

For the second year in a row, Mobile Network of the Year award went to giffgaff, a network that once again led the way with its consumer friendly no-contract deals, flexible price plans and always-excellent customer service.

That wasn’t the only award giffgaff scooped up, as the network also claimed more of our coveted awards in the shape of the Best PAYG Network and the Best SIM only network.

O2 marked a big year by announcing it would not be reintroducing roaming charges, so it’s no surprise that it took home the Best Network for Roaming and Most Popular Network awards.

Tesco Mobile won two major awards - Best Value Pay Monthly and Best Network for Customer Service, a testament to the brand’s consumer-led service.

EE has held on to its Fastest Mobile Network award for the third year running, something that’s been confirmed by the mobile data specialist, Opensignal.

SMARTY also won an award for the second year in a row, its flexible price plans seeing the network hold on to its Best Value SIM only Network prize.

It was a great year for smartphones, too. Apple released its iPhone 13 range, Samsung impressed with the S21 range and a new selection of flip phones, but 2021’s handset of the year award didn’t go to either. Instead, the Google Pixel 6 Pro was named the most outstanding smartphone release of the year thanks to its excellent camera, attractive design and enviable specs.

Overall, Samsung did the most with a number of high profile releases and deservedly picked up Manufacturer of the Year.

The full list of winners is:

  • Best Network for Customer Service - Tesco Mobile
  • Best Network for Data - Three
  • Best Network for Roaming - O2
  • Fastest Mobile Network - Based on analysis derived from Opensignal* - EE
  • Best Pay Monthly Network - BT
  • Best PAYG Network - giffgaff
  • Best SIM Only Network - giffgaff
  • Best Value Pay Monthly - Tesco Mobile
  • Best Value SIM Only - SMARTY
  • Manufacturer of the Year -Samsung
  • Handset of the Year - Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Mobile Reseller of the Year - Mobile Phones Direct
  • Network of the Year - giffgaff
  • Most Popular Mobile Network - O2

Find all the winners of the 2022 Uswitch Awards here

Read next

Ray Ali

15 February 2022 Last updated: 18 February 2022
Category: News

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is sure to be one of the best phones of the year.

news - 14 September 2023
The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

It’s time to announce the best in mobiles.

news - 14 September 2023
EE Launches Full Works Plan

EE Launches Full Works Plan

The ultimate package for fans of all things Apple.

news - 02 August 2023
Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Mobile networks obligated to notify you when your contract's running out.

news - 02 August 2023
Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Now’s the time to switch, thanks to the biggest ever SIM only sale.

news - 07 February 2023
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Save up to £150: 512GB for the price of 256GB.

news - 07 February 2023

Latest news:

back to top