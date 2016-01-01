How did the UK fare?

The UK has done well, coming in at fifth place – beating the majority of Scandinavia including Finland (8th), Denmark (8th) and Norway (10th). Sweden just pips the UK to the post in fourth place, making strides with better mobile signal and shorter working hours.

The research has revealed that The Repulic of Ireland is the worst place to live – let down by holiday days, sunshine and pollution.

Non-EU member – Switzerland – tops the table with the highest wages, best life expectancy and speedy broadband.