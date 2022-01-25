What's on Eurosport?

As the name suggests, Eurosport is a European sports TV network. It airs a wide range of sporting events with a major focus on tennis and cycling events. It generally doesn’t bid on premium-priced TV rights, such as the millions of pounds spent by Sky and BT each year on major football leagues. Eurosport is now part of the Discovery+ streaming service and is included as part of its Entertainment & Sport subscription.

How much does Eurosport cost?

You can access sports news, results, podcasts and video clips on Eurosport.com for free. You can get access to Eurosport live streaming services and Video-on-Demand with a subscription to Discovery+. A Discovery+ Sport & Entertainment pass is currently available for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. If you’re keen to subscribe for longer, Discovery+ often offers significant discounts on its annual subscriptions, so check and see how much you could save by signing up for longer.

For example, if you sign up to Eurosport for a year before 20 February 2022 you get the annual plan for 50% off. This works out to just £29.99 for your first year.

What can I watch on Eurosport?

Eurosport gives you access to plenty of live events, including:

Australian Open (Tennis)

French Open (Tennis)

Welsh Open (Snooker)

Classica de Almeria (Cycling)

Tour of Provence (Cycling)

Grand Prix de Marsaille (Cycling)

Andalucia Rally (Motorsport)

ESET V4 Cup (Motorsport)

IAAF Indoor Tour (Athletics)

European Curling Championships (Curling)

BDO World Championship (Darts)

Where can I watch the Australian Open 2022?

As one of the biggest tennis events of the year, the Australian Open 2022 is a must-watch event for any tennis fan and is available to stream live and watch anywhere on Eurosport. Check out the latest coverage on Eurosport of Australian Open 2022 fixtures, results and upcoming events.

Where can I watch Tour de France 2022?

The Tour de France 2022 takes place between Friday 1 July 2022 – Sunday, 24 July 2022. With 21 stages taking place throughout four countries – Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and France – the world’s most famous cycling event will be available to watch live on Eurosport.

Where can I watch Eurosport?

Eurosport, as part of Discovery+, is available on most streaming devices and smart TVs. You can download the Discovery+ app from both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. You can also add Discovery+ to your Amazon Prime Video account with Amazon Prime channels.

Amazon Prime channels

Apple TV

Chromecast

Smart TVs

Smartphones

Tablets

Web browsers

How to watch Eurosport on BT TV

Eurosport is included in both the Big Sport and VIP package for BT TV subscribers. With both these packages, you’ll then also be able to watch BT Sport and Sky Sports via NOW.