Netflix has come a long way since its humble beginnings as an American DVD-by-mail subscription service in 1997. Now its name has become synonymous with streaming, with almost 200 million subscribers worldwide and doubling in just over two years.
While the introduction of countless new streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and NOW TV means there is stiff competition for subscribers, Netflix still has the largest customer base, due in no small part to the amount of fresh new content they bring to the platform each month.
There is an extensive back catalogue of classic shows and movies, as well as numerous Netflix Original titles released to stream each month. Here are some of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix UK this December.
New Netflix TV shows in January 2021
Now that Christmas is safely behind us, Netflix are set to release a number of great new TV shows this month. We've already started binging a few.
Cobra Kai - 1 January
Picking up right after the explosive events of the season two finale, the Karate Kid reboot/spin-off returns with even more action, redemption, humour, and, of course, karate.
History of Swear Words - 5 January
The one and only Nicolas Cage hosts this unscripted series which explores the history of the rudest words we all can admit to uttering now and then. With guest appearance from the likes of Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman and Patti Harrison, this is a humorous and insightful look into the evolution of our foulest language.
(We would put a trailer here, but it's definitely NSFW).
New Netflix movies in January 2021
Even without a watchlist of Christmas movies to keep you entertained there's still plenty of great movies to watch on Netflix in January.
Pieces of a Woman - 7 January
Upbeat and happy this is not. Pieces of a Woman is the story of a heartbreaking home birth that goes wrong. Vanessa Kirby gives a gripping performance as she struggles to deal with the profound loss of her child. Also starring Shia LaBeouf, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger and Ellen Burstyn, this is an emotional film, if you're ready for it.
Penguin Bloom - 27 January
Another emotional one, Naomi Watts stars as a mother struggling to come to terms with her paralysis after falling from a collapsing balcony. The Australian drama also stars Andrew Lincoln as her husband, as both characters try to find their way back to normal, for themselves and their children.
Full list of Netflix new releases for January 2021
January TBA
- 50M2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bonding: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- June & Kopi NETFLIX FILM
- The Netflix Afterparty NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1 January
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait(1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cobra Kai: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cool Hand Luke >(1967)
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- Headspace Guide to Meditation NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Monarca: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed(2006)
- The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- What Happened to Mr. Cha? NETFLIX FILM
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
2 January
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) NETFLIX FILM
5 January
- Gabby’s Dollhouse NETFLIX FAMILY
- History of Swear Words NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LA’s Finest: Season 1
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
6 January
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina NETFLIX FILM
- Surviving Death NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
7 January
- Pieces of a Woman NETFLIX FILM
8 January
- Charming NETFLIX FILM
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lupin NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pretend It’s a City NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stuck Apart (Azizler) NETFLIX FILM
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 NETFLIX ANIME
10 January
- Spring Breakers (2012)
11 January
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Intouchables (2011)
12 January
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
13 January
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
15 January
- Bling Empire NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 NETFLIX FAMILY
- Disenchantment: Part 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) NETFLIX FILM
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
- Hook (1991)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
- Outside the Wire NETFLIX FILM
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
- The Magicians: Season 5
16 January
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
18 January
- Homefront (2013)
19 January
- Hello Ninja: Season 4 NETFLIX FAMILY
20 January
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sightless (2020)
- Spycraft NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21 January
- Call My Agent!: Season 4 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
22 January
- Blown Away: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Busted!: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fate: The Winx Saga NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 NETFLIX FAMILY
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) NETFLIX FILM
- The White Tiger NETFLIX FILM
23 January
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
26 January
- Go Dog Go NETFLIX FAMILY
27 January
- Accomplice
- Penguin Bloom NETFLIX FILM
29 January
- Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
- Finding ‘Ohana NETFLIX FILM
- The Dig NETFLIX FILM
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
30 January
- Fatima (2020)
Types of Netflix series
Netflix’s content output has expanded rapidly in recent years. Currently, the service offers four different types of content it brands ‘original’, some of which are accessible everywhere and some of which aren’t:
1. Original productions
These are TV programmes or films that have been produced by Netflix and are only distributed via Netflix worldwide.
2. Partnership productions
As you might expect, these programmes or films are created in collaboration with other production houses, including BBC America, ITV, AMC and E4. This content isn’t available on Netflix globally as the partnering broadcaster usually retains the rights for its country.
3. Continuations
These are programmes that previously aired on another network which Netflix either picked up after they were cancelled or outbid the network for the rights to air a new series. Continuations are available globally and are exclusive to Netflix.
4. Acquisitions
Although Netflix lists these programmes as ‘originals’, these are TV shows that are either currently airing or have previously aired in one country which Netflix has bought the rights for exclusive distribution in another market. Whether or not you can watch these series is heavily dependent upon where you’re located.
These may seem like minor differences, but due to international copyright laws and distribution restrictions, it’s important to understand the differences and what you can expect in your home versus when you’re using Netflix abroad.
Netflix original productions
Netflix has dozens of original series. Here are just some of Netflix's best shows:
- The Crown
- Stranger Things
- Sex Education
- Orange is the New Black
- The Witcher
- Messiah
- 13 Reasons Why
- Big Mouth
- BoJack Horseman
- Narcos
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
- When They See Us
- Russian Doll
- The Get Down
- You
- Master of None
- Living With Yourself
Netflix documentaries
Netflix's original documentaries often become a hot topic online — lots of its productions end up going viral, either due to controversial subject matter or just genuinely riveting accounts of memorable moments in history.
Here are some of the best documentaries on Netflix right now:
- American Factory
- The Great Hack
- The Devil Next Door
- Icarus
- Confessions with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Knock Down The House
- Fyre
- World War II In Colour
- Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends
- Hip-Hop Evolution
- Making a Murderer
- Explained
Netflix stand-up comedy specials
The streaming service is fast becoming a hub for stand-up comedy across multiple countries. Here are some notable specials you should see:
- Leslie Jones: Time Machine
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
- Dave Chapelle: Sticks & Stones
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Russel Brand: Re:Birth
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
- Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity
- Reggie Watts: Spatial
Netflix series continuations
- Arrested Development
- The Killing
- Top Boy
- Lucifer
- Black Mirror
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
- Shaun the Sheep (yes, really!)
Netflix acquisitions
- Better Call Saul
- Orphan Black
- Once Upon a Time
- Shadowhunters
- Scream
- Archer
- Reign
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Pretty Little Liars
TV box sets on Netflix
Netflix has a huge collection of TV programmes from all over the world available to stream. Some of these change regularly, but you can expect to see series along the lines of:
- Breaking Bad
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Gilmore Girls
- One Punch Man
- The Blue Planet
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- Mad Men
- Glee
- The Thick of It
- Rick and Morty
- Planet Earth
- Absolutely Fabulous
- Fargo
- Blackadder
- How I Met Your Mother
- The IT Crowd
- Jane the Virgin
- Doctor Who
- Fargo
- The Good Wife
- Peep Show
- Attack on Titan
- South Park
- American Horror Story
Netflix movies
Although TV programmes are the main draw for Netflix, the service boasts a staggering collection of films across a wide variety of genres, including:
- A Quiet Place
- Gone Girl
- The Death of Stalin
- The Lord of the Rings trilogy
- Studio Ghibli franchise
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Babadook
- Erin Brokovich
- Birdman
- Dunkirk
- La La Land
- Legally Blonde
- American Psycho
- 12 Years A Slave
- Thelma & Louise
Children’s shows on Netflix
Netflix has a dedicated kid’s profile with heaps of TV series and films for kids of all ages, such as:
- Hotel Transylvania
- Peppa Pig
- The Angry Birds Movie
- Matilda
- The Little Prince
- Walking with Dinosaurs
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business
- Yu-Gi-Oh!
- Minions
- Paw Patrol
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
- Sam & Cat
- Shrek
- Peter Rabbit