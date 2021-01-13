Netflix has come a long way since its humble beginnings as an American DVD-by-mail subscription service in 1997. Now its name has become synonymous with streaming, with almost 200 million subscribers worldwide and doubling in just over two years.

While the introduction of countless new streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and NOW TV means there is stiff competition for subscribers, Netflix still has the largest customer base, due in no small part to the amount of fresh new content they bring to the platform each month.

There is an extensive back catalogue of classic shows and movies, as well as numerous Netflix Original titles released to stream each month. Here are some of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix UK this December.

New Netflix TV shows in January 2021

Now that Christmas is safely behind us, Netflix are set to release a number of great new TV shows this month. We've already started binging a few.

Cobra Kai - 1 January

Picking up right after the explosive events of the season two finale, the Karate Kid reboot/spin-off returns with even more action, redemption, humour, and, of course, karate.

History of Swear Words - 5 January

The one and only Nicolas Cage hosts this unscripted series which explores the history of the rudest words we all can admit to uttering now and then. With guest appearance from the likes of Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman and Patti Harrison, this is a humorous and insightful look into the evolution of our foulest language.

(We would put a trailer here, but it's definitely NSFW).

New Netflix movies in January 2021

Even without a watchlist of Christmas movies to keep you entertained there's still plenty of great movies to watch on Netflix in January.

Pieces of a Woman - 7 January

Upbeat and happy this is not. Pieces of a Woman is the story of a heartbreaking home birth that goes wrong. Vanessa Kirby gives a gripping performance as she struggles to deal with the profound loss of her child. Also starring Shia LaBeouf, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger and Ellen Burstyn, this is an emotional film, if you're ready for it.

Penguin Bloom - 27 January

Another emotional one, Naomi Watts stars as a mother struggling to come to terms with her paralysis after falling from a collapsing balcony. The Australian drama also stars Andrew Lincoln as her husband, as both characters try to find their way back to normal, for themselves and their children.

Full list of Netflix new releases for January 2021

January TBA

50M2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bonding: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June & Kopi NETFLIX FILM

The Netflix Afterparty NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1 January

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait(1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cobra Kai: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cool Hand Luke >(1967)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Headspace Guide to Meditation NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Monarca: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed(2006)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

The Minimalists: Less Is Now NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? NETFLIX FILM

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

2 January

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) NETFLIX FILM

5 January

Gabby’s Dollhouse NETFLIX FAMILY

History of Swear Words NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

6 January

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

7 January

Pieces of a Woman NETFLIX FILM

8 January

Charming NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lupin NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretend It’s a City NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stuck Apart (Azizler) NETFLIX FILM

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 NETFLIX ANIME

10 January

Spring Breakers (2012)

11 January

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Intouchables (2011)

12 January

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

13 January

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

15 January

Bling Empire NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 NETFLIX FAMILY

Disenchantment: Part 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

Outside the Wire NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

The Magicians: Season 5

16 January

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

18 January

Homefront (2013)

19 January

Hello Ninja: Season 4 NETFLIX FAMILY

20 January

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21 January

Call My Agent!: Season 4 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

22 January

Blown Away: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Busted!: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fate: The Winx Saga NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 NETFLIX FAMILY

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) NETFLIX FILM

The White Tiger NETFLIX FILM

23 January

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

26 January

Go Dog Go NETFLIX FAMILY

27 January

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom NETFLIX FILM

29 January

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana NETFLIX FILM

The Dig NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

30 January

Fatima (2020)

Types of Netflix series

Netflix’s content output has expanded rapidly in recent years. Currently, the service offers four different types of content it brands ‘original’, some of which are accessible everywhere and some of which aren’t:

1. Original productions

These are TV programmes or films that have been produced by Netflix and are only distributed via Netflix worldwide.

2. Partnership productions

As you might expect, these programmes or films are created in collaboration with other production houses, including BBC America, ITV, AMC and E4. This content isn’t available on Netflix globally as the partnering broadcaster usually retains the rights for its country.

3. Continuations

These are programmes that previously aired on another network which Netflix either picked up after they were cancelled or outbid the network for the rights to air a new series. Continuations are available globally and are exclusive to Netflix.

4. Acquisitions

Although Netflix lists these programmes as ‘originals’, these are TV shows that are either currently airing or have previously aired in one country which Netflix has bought the rights for exclusive distribution in another market. Whether or not you can watch these series is heavily dependent upon where you’re located.

These may seem like minor differences, but due to international copyright laws and distribution restrictions, it’s important to understand the differences and what you can expect in your home versus when you’re using Netflix abroad.

Netflix original productions

Netflix has dozens of original series. Here are just some of Netflix's best shows:

The Crown

Stranger Things

Sex Education

Orange is the New Black

The Witcher

Messiah

13 Reasons Why

Big Mouth

BoJack Horseman

Narcos

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

When They See Us

Russian Doll

The Get Down

You

Master of None

Living With Yourself

Netflix documentaries

Netflix's original documentaries often become a hot topic online — lots of its productions end up going viral, either due to controversial subject matter or just genuinely riveting accounts of memorable moments in history.

Here are some of the best documentaries on Netflix right now:

American Factory

The Great Hack

The Devil Next Door

Icarus

Confessions with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Knock Down The House

Fyre

World War II In Colour

Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends

Hip-Hop Evolution

Making a Murderer

Explained

Netflix stand-up comedy specials

The streaming service is fast becoming a hub for stand-up comedy across multiple countries. Here are some notable specials you should see:

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Dave Chapelle: Sticks & Stones

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Russel Brand: Re:Birth

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Reggie Watts: Spatial

Netflix series continuations

Arrested Development

The Killing

Top Boy

Lucifer

Black Mirror

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Shaun the Sheep (yes, really!)

Netflix acquisitions

Better Call Saul

Orphan Black

Once Upon a Time

Shadowhunters

Scream

Archer

Reign

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Pretty Little Liars

TV box sets on Netflix

Netflix has a huge collection of TV programmes from all over the world available to stream. Some of these change regularly, but you can expect to see series along the lines of:

Breaking Bad

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gilmore Girls

One Punch Man

The Blue Planet

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Mad Men

Glee

The Thick of It

Rick and Morty

Planet Earth

Absolutely Fabulous

Fargo

Blackadder

How I Met Your Mother

The IT Crowd

Jane the Virgin

Doctor Who

Fargo

The Good Wife

Peep Show

Attack on Titan

South Park

American Horror Story

Netflix movies

Although TV programmes are the main draw for Netflix, the service boasts a staggering collection of films across a wide variety of genres, including:

A Quiet Place

Gone Girl

The Death of Stalin

The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Studio Ghibli franchise

Call Me By Your Name

The Babadook

Erin Brokovich

Birdman

Dunkirk

La La Land

Legally Blonde

American Psycho

12 Years A Slave

Thelma & Louise

Children’s shows on Netflix

Netflix has a dedicated kid’s profile with heaps of TV series and films for kids of all ages, such as:

Hotel Transylvania

Peppa Pig

The Angry Birds Movie

Matilda

The Little Prince

Walking with Dinosaurs

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Minions

Paw Patrol

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

Sam & Cat

Shrek

Peter Rabbit

