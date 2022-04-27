Successful Movie Sequels

If a slow broadband speed is ruining your streaming experience, then there are a few steps that you can take to try and improve it. First, test your speed using our Broadband Speed test. A potentially easy fix is to move your router closer to your device (with a clear path to it), and away from other devices such as cordless phones and baby monitors. You could also buy a wireless booster to try and boost your Wi-Fi signal, or better yet, use a wired connection. Failing these you may want to look to switch to a new provider and compare broadband deals to see if you can improve your speed!