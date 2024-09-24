What does the no-deal Brexit mean for your car insurance?

Here’s a checklist of everything you need if you want to drive in Europe and worldwide following the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU).
Driving Licences after Brexit
Do I need a driving licence to drive in Europe after Brexit?
You will still need to carry your UK driving licence with you when driving in Europe, but you will need to apply for an international driving permit (IDP) to drive in (some) EU and EEA countries from 1 January 2021.
If you have a UK driving licence the type of IDP you need will depend on the countries you intend to drive through. You will not need an IDP to drive when visiting Ireland.
An IDP costs £5.50 and you can buy one over the counter at the Post Office.
To get an IDP you need:
To be a Great Britain or Northern Ireland resident
Have a full UK driving licence
Be age 18 or over
International Driving Permits after Brexit
What IDP do I need after Brexit?
There are two different types of IDP you might need in Europe, either a 1949 or 1968 IDP.
IDPs are numbered after the year the conventions on road traffic that established them.
It's also possible that the type of IDP you need to drive in countries outside Europe will change once the UK is no longer a member of the EU.
If you’re travelling through more than one country, you might need both types of IDP.
The current list of which IDPs you need worldwide is listed on the Gov.UK website.
What you need to know about driving abroad
Car insurance after Brexit
What about Green Cards after Brexit?
The main difference to driving abroad after Brexit will be the need to carry a Green Card.
This is a document your insurance company issues as proof you have motor insurance.
You should plan to carry a Green Card for the vehicle you’re driving in the EU and EEA, including in Ireland, from 1 January 2021.
The EU has said it is planning to withdraw this requirement, but the change won't take effect until mid-July at the earliest. Until then people planning to drive abroad will still need one in place.
You will need to carry multiple green cards if:
Your vehicle is towing a trailer or caravan - you’ll need one for the towing vehicle and one for the trailer / caravan (you need separate trailer insurance in some countries)
You have 2 policies covering the duration of your trip, for example, if your policy renews during the journey
Green Cards are supplied by your insurer and customers are advised to contact their insurer about one month before you plan to travel to get one. If you travel without one may be breaking the law.
Northern Ireland residents travelling to the Republic of Ireland will need a Green Card as will Republic of Ireland residents travelling to Northern Ireland.
Does my car insurance cover me when driving in Europe after Brexit?
Before leaving the UK, you will need let your insurer know you intend to drive in Europe. They can let you know if you need to upgrade or buy another policy.
Can I get extended car insurance?
Many car insurance policies let you extend your cover so you will get the same protection driving abroad as you do in the UK.
However, this is not always offered as standard you will need to compare car insurance to see which insurance policies include European full comprehensive cover.
If you are planning to be away in a foreign country for three months during the year, make sure you get cover for at least 90 days.
Make sure each trip made during those 90 days does not exceed the single trip limit.
Comprehensive cover versus third party cover after Brexit
Sometimes, insurers will cover damages but not theft, and within Europe it will often be basic third-party cover only.
This means your car will not be covered for damages, or any expenses for personal injuries sustained.
If you want more comprehensive European car insurance with extras such as breakdown cover, speak to your provider about an upgrade.
Car insurance before you travel:
Know what you are covered for whether you have third-party only (TPO), third-party damage, fire and theft (TPFT) or comprehensive cover
Third-party only insurance will not cover damage to your own car or your medical expenses
Third-party damage, fire and theft insurance also covers you for arson and if things are stolen from your car
What documents do I need to drive in Europe after Brexit?
If you’re taking your vehicle to the EU for less than 12 months, you should carry one of the following documents with you:
Your Green Card
Your IDP
Your vehicle logbook (V5C), if you have one (you must carry it if you own the car)
A VE103 to show you’re allowed to use your hired or leased vehicle abroad
If it is a car you have hired or leased, then you’ll need to get a VE103 form to show you have permission to take it out of the UK.
Do I still need to display a GB sticker and number plates?
You will need to display a Great Britain (GB) sticker on the rear of the vehicle and trailer, even if the vehicle has a number plate with the Euro symbol or a GB national identifier.
You do not need to display a GB sticker to drive in Ireland.
What happens if I’m involved in an accident in Europe after Brexit?
If you’re involved in a road accident in an EU country, you should in the first instance contact your insurer.
From 1 January 2021, any legal proceedings against either the responsible driver or the insurer of the vehicle will need to be brought in the EU or EEA country where the accident happened.
You might have to make your claim in the local language
You may not get compensation in some countries if the accident is caused by an uninsured driver or if the driver cannot be traced
The Gov.uk website has information on how to get legal advice if you have an accident in Europe.
Will I have breakdown cover in Europe?
If you already have European breakdown cover you will need to check with your insurer whether you need to upgrade it.
You may also need to check your cover if you have taken out a standalone European Breakdown policy.
Will I need to change my travel insurance after Brexit?
Travel insurance will continue to work in the normal way, although the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) system that allows people some free healthcare in the EU will have been withdrawn from UK travellers.
When you take out your travel insurance your insurer will advise you as to what you will be covered for.
Do I need to take another driving test to drive after Brexit?
IDPs apply only for visiting other countries. If you are a UK licence-holder living in another EU country, then you may need to exchange your UK licence for one issued by that country.
The government has issued specific advice for each country. In some countries you may need to take another driving test.
What you need to know when you drive abroad
Depending on where you're going you could need to take extra equipment or face a local fine.
In France you need reflective jackets for the driver and all passengers
A first aid kit is a standard requirement in Austria and Croatia
Most countries recommend carrying a warning triangle, high visibility vests for all passengers, and spare light bulbs
Driving abroad and local driving customs
Each country has its own regulations that will be second nature to native motorists but might catch British holidaymakers out when driving abroad.
For example:
You must park on a certain side of the road depending on the day of the week on some roads in Spain
Anyone driving in Romania or Russia will get a fine if caught driving a dirty car
Other customs that might result in a fine or worse include:
Driving in Germany – it’s illegal to overtake school buses that have their hazard lights on
Driving in Holland - buses have right of way when leaving a stop in built-up areas
Driving in Macedonia - passengers who are visibly under the influence of alcohol can’t travel in the front
Driving in Portugal - it’s illegal to carry bikes on the back of a car
Driving in Slovakia - Proof of medical insurance is a requirement when entering the country
Driving in Spain - drivers who wear glasses, and this is noted on their licence, should keep a spare pair with them
Driving in Switzerland - pedestrians have right of way and expect vehicles to stop if they step onto a crossing
How to save on car insurance when driving abroad
Being a named driver
If you're borrowing a car for a trip abroad or you want to share the driving on a trip with friends or family, you can ask the car's owner to add you as a named driver on their insurance policy
this may not be the best or cheapest option if you only plan to drive their car on a one-off basis
‘Driving other cars’ cover
You may already be insured to drive their car if you have ‘driving other cars’ cover on your own vehicle.
Check the restrictions — as this type of cover is usually only third party and may exclude driving outside of the UK
Temporary car insurance
If you are only planning on borrowing a car you can also compare quotes for short-term or temporary car insurance
Temporary car insurance is the best option when sharing or borrowing a car to drive abroad.
This can cover you to drive someone else's car for 1-28 days,
The car must be UK-based with valid road tax and MOT
More information on Brexit and insurance
Government guidance: Get Ready for 2021
ABI guidance: Brexit: Travelling during the transition period
FCA guidance: How Brexit could affect you
MIB updates to insurers outlining MIB's preparations as the UK leaves the EU