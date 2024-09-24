What does the no-deal Brexit mean for your car insurance?

International Driving Permits after Brexit

What IDP do I need after Brexit?

There are two different types of IDP you might need in Europe, either a 1949 or 1968 IDP.

IDPs are numbered after the year the conventions on road traffic that established them.

It's also possible that the type of IDP you need to drive in countries outside Europe will change once the UK is no longer a member of the EU.

If you’re travelling through more than one country, you might need both types of IDP.

The current list of which IDPs you need worldwide is listed on the Gov.UK website .

What you need to know about driving abroad

Car insurance after Brexit

What about Green Cards after Brexit?

The main difference to driving abroad after Brexit will be the need to carry a Green Card.

This is a document your insurance company issues as proof you have motor insurance.

You should plan to carry a Green Card for the vehicle you’re driving in the EU and EEA, including in Ireland, from 1 January 2021.

The EU has said it is planning to withdraw this requirement, but the change won't take effect until mid-July at the earliest. Until then people planning to drive abroad will still need one in place.

You will need to carry multiple green cards if:

Your vehicle is towing a trailer or caravan - you’ll need one for the towing vehicle and one for the trailer / caravan (you need separate trailer insurance in some countries)

You have 2 policies covering the duration of your trip, for example, if your policy renews during the journey

Green Cards are supplied by your insurer and customers are advised to contact their insurer about one month before you plan to travel to get one. If you travel without one may be breaking the law.

Northern Ireland residents travelling to the Republic of Ireland will need a Green Card as will Republic of Ireland residents travelling to Northern Ireland.