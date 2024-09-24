eCall: Could your car save your life?

What is eCall?

Under the eCall initiative, every car sold in the European Union is set to come equipped with a device that can send alerts to the emergency services in the case of an accident.

eCall alerts can be sent manually (by the driver pressing a button within the car) or automatically (the device will detect if the car is involved in a serious impact). When the eCall device is activated, it sends a call to the emergency services via the Europe-wide 112 phone number. The device makes a voice call via microphones in the car and sends information including your exact location so the emergency services can quickly get to the scene — even if there’s nobody around to call an ambulance.

It’s estimated the technology will cut emergency response times by 40% in urban areas and 50% in rural areas. As a result, road fatalities could be reduced by 4%, with the number of severe injuries cut by 6%.

The eCall device is not the same as a black box, which can measure a car’s movements at all times. eCall devices only record and relay information when they are activated from within the car or upon impact. Minimal data is recorded at that point — such as your car type, its location and direction of travel — and is deleted when it is no longer needed.

The installation of eCall devices is estimated to add about £70 to the cost of a car, but this is expected to decrease in the future. It’s also expected that these costs will be absorbed by car manufacturers to keep the service free for drivers.