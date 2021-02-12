Switching your energy supplier can be a daunting prospect, but it's easy with the Uswitch switching service.

What is Uswitch?

Uswitch is a free online and telephone comparison and switching service that helps you to save money on gas and electricity. Uswitch adheres to the Confidence Code, which is a voluntary code of practice for energy price comparison sites set out by energy regulator Ofgem.

Can I really save money by switching energy suppliers?

You could save an average of £216* by switching to your cheapest energy supplier. Suppliers are always changing their tariffs and prices so, regardless of which company you're with, you might still be able to save a substantial amount. You should check Uswitch regularly to make sure you're still getting a good deal.

What's involved in switching energy suppliers with Uswitch?

The following process will take just a few minutes of your time:

Compare energy suppliers and plans using the Uswitch comparison tool.

Select the best value deal for you and complete the switching details required. To compare and switch takes around five minutes.

Then sit back and wait:

Uswitch will send you an email to confirm the switch.

The details are processed and forwarded to the supplier.

The supplier will contact you to confirm the date on which your new service will commence. You will have to take a meter reading on this date, to ensure you're not billed twice for the same energy.

Most of the suppliers we work with adhere to the Energy Switch Guarantee, which means your switch should take no more than 21 days from the date your new provider receives your completed application.

For more information on how to switch, read our guide to switching your gas and electricity.

Will there be any interruption to my supply?

No. Your new supplier will continue to use exactly the same wires, pipes and meters as you currently use. Your new supplier will also contact your existing supplier to arrange the transfer of your supply.

The only change you will notice is the different company name at the top of your bill and less money coming out of your bank!

If I decide to switch, do I need to contact my current energy supplier?

Your new supplier will arrange the transfer for you. However, you should ensure that your new supplier takes a final meter reading from you (at the date of transfer), so your current supplier can produce a final bill.

I'm not sure who my current supplier is, how can I find out?

If you are not sure who is currently supplying gas and/or electricity to your property, you should:

review any recent bills you may have paid

contact the Meter Number Helpline on 0870 608 1524 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge) and they will tell you who your current gas supplier is

ask your landlord or letting agency, or contact your regional electricity supplier. You can obtain their phone number from directory enquiries.

Learn more about finding out who supplies your electricity and gas.

How do I know if my new energy supplier is reliable?

Uswitch commissioned YouGov, one of the UK's leading market research companies to conduct a survey of gas and electricity customers. With our survey results you will be able to get an insight into customers' satisfaction with their current gas and electricity suppliers and read customers' reviews.

What if I'm moving house?

If you're moving house, here's what you need to do to make sure you get the cheapest gas and electricity bills in your new house.

Find out who the current supplier is at your new property. If the previous occupier of your house hasn't left you any information, you can find out who your gas supplier is by calling the Meter Number Helpline on 0870 608 1524 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge). To find out your electricity supplier, call your local electricity distribution company - the number will be in the local phone directory under 'Electricity'. Learn more about finding out who supplies your electricity and gas. Call your supplier, and ask them to register you as the new occupier of the property. Ask them the name of the plan you're on at the same time. Run a price comparison. Use energy comparison sites such as Uswitch and run a comparison. We'll ask you for information about your energy usage, but it doesn't matter if you don't know this - just select 'No details handy' and we'll ask questions about your property and lifestyle so we can estimate your usage. Then we'll show you your cheapest deal on gas and electricity, and you can complete your switch - simple!

Can I get gas and electricity from the same supplier?

Yes. Many suppliers now supply both gas and electricity and offer combined plans that include incentives, discounts or reduced prices. These plans are often referred to as "dual fuel" deals.

Do I have to change energy suppliers?

No. By comparing suppliers on Uswitch you can see how your current deal compares to other tariffs and suppliers in your area, but you're under no obligation to switch. However, you might find your current supplier is not giving you the best deal. Compare energy deals to see if you could save now.

MPRN (Gas Meter Point Reference Number) - what is it, and how do I find it?

Your MPRN is the unique identifying number for the gas meter at your property. Your MPRN is usually a ten digit number (although it can be shorter), commonly referred to as an "M" number, and can be found on your gas bill. If you can't locate your MPRN on your bill, you can call the Meter Number Helpline on 0870 608 1524 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

MPAN (Electricity Supply Number) - what is it, and how do I find it?

Your MPAN is the unique identifying number for the electricity meter at your property. Your MPAN is commonly referred to as a "Supply Number" or "S" number, and it can be found on your electricity bill. If you can't locate your "S" number, you should contact your current electricity supplier, who will be able to tell you the number.

What do I do if I need help with switching?

What can I do to make my bills cheaper?

Energy companies offer lots of different tariffs and it can be hard to know which will be the cheapest plan for you. However, as a general rule, the cheapest plans on the market will be:

Dual fuel - you get both gas and electricity from one supplier.

- you get both gas and electricity from one supplier. Direct Debit - most suppliers offer discounts if you pay by Direct Debit rather than cash or cheque.

- most suppliers offer discounts if you pay by Direct Debit rather than cash or cheque. Online plans - this means you that you sign up to and manage the plan online.

What is Ofgem?

Ofgem, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, is the independent regulator of the gas and electricity industries.

Ofgem was formed in June 1999 by combining the functions of the former Office of Gas Supply (OFGAS) and the Office of Electricity Regulation (OFFER).

The body was set up by the government to protect the interests of all gas and electricity customers, and to promote competition in the supply and regulation of the gas and electricity industries throughout Great Britain.

Ofgem can be contacted on 0345 603 9439, or by post at Ofgem, 10 South Colonnade, Canary Wharf, London E14 4PU. Find out more about Ofgem by visiting the Ofgem website.

Who deals with complaints about my new supplier?

If you have a complaint, you should try to resolve it with your energy supplier directly.

If you are not satisfied with their response, you can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service. The quickest and easiest ways to raise a complaint is to call their advice line on 03444 111 444.

I've got a prepayment meter - can I switch suppliers?

Yes. You can compare prices and switch to a cheaper prepayment tariff with Uswitch. Just select the 'prepayment' option when we ask you how you pay your bill and how you would like to pay your bill. Compare prepayment tariffs now.

What are Independent Gas Transporters (IGTs)? How do I know if I'm served by one and can I still switch?

Independent Gas Transporters (IGTs) are companies that own and operate the network of pipes that supply gas in some areas, rather than Transco or the National Grid, which do this for most homes in the country.

Many new homes are served by an Independent Gas Transporter, so if you are in a new build, you could be supplied by an IGT.

You can find out if you are served by an Independent Gas Transporter by looking at your gas meter number (also known as your MPRN number). If it starts with 74, 75, 76 or 77 then you are served by an Independent Gas Transporter. Learn how to find your MPRN Number.

The gas supplied to you by an IGT is no different than gas supplied by networks like the National Grid.

If you are supplied by an IGT, this has no impact on your ability to switch energy supplier.

I've got a prepayment meter - can I switch to a standard meter?

Yes, but it can be expensive. You may have to pay for a new meter to be fitted, which could cost upwards of £100.

You will usually have to have been with your energy supplier for a year before they will let you switch from a prepayment meter to a standard meter and you may also have to pay a security deposit and be credit checked.

To find out more about switching from a prepayment meter to a standard meter, speak to your energy supplier.

Are my bank details secure with Uswitch?

Yes, your bank details are completely safe. You can rest assured that any personal information will only be seen by Uswitch and your new energy supplier so that we can set up your new direct debit.

My question isn't on the list...

If you can't find the answer to your question, you can contact the Uswitch customer service team on 0800 6888 557 (freephone) or at CustomerServices@uswitch.com.

