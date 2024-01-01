Health insurance in winter

As the temperature drops outside, it’s more important than ever to consider your health — certain conditions and health risks are more prevalent during the colder months:

Bugs Contagious illnesses such as flu and norovirus are rife during the winter, and can become serious enough to result in hospitalisation.

Injuries Adverse weather conditions such as rain and ice can lead to slips and falls. The cold weather can also exacerbate pain from old injuries.

Asthma Many asthma sufferers find that cold weather can be a trigger for wheezing and shortness of breath, leading to a greater risk of asthma attacks.

Heart attacks While there are many risk factors, NHS figures show heart attacks are more common during the winter. This may be because your heart needs to work harder to maintain body heat in cold temperatures.

Winter health risks for the elderly Winter can open up more health risks for the elderly as minor illnesses such as colds and flu can progress quickly into serious health conditions. This is also the case for those with weak immune systems or underlying health conditions, so it’s important for these groups to take particular care of their health in the colder months.