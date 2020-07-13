Uswitch's Top Tips To Find The Best Car Finance Deals

Some car dealers offer 0% finance on new cars, these deals are definitely worth considering if you can get one - you may have to pay a hefty deposit though. You will also need to understand exactly how much you will need to repay and when. It is critical you are able to meet all of these future repayments before you sign anything. If you miss a repayment, that 0% offer may evaporate and you could end up paying far more for that car than you initially budgeted for. Missing a payment can also have a negative impact on your future credit score.