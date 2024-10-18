Jack Arthur

Background

Jack is the leading expert in business energy at Uswitch, helping businesses to navigate the complexities of the commercial energy market. He believes in bringing greater education to the sector and helping businesses to make confident energy decisions.

With a background in financial services and utilities, his career expands over several industries in both the UK and Europe. Jack is constantly attuned to market developments allowing him to effectively comment on relevant energy changes that affect UK customers.

Jack is a former international athlete having previously represented Team GB at Water Polo and Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Championships.