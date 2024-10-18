Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

Jack Arthur author headshot

Jack Arthur

Business energy expert | Spokesperson

About the expert

Background

Jack is the leading expert in business energy at Uswitch, helping businesses to navigate the complexities of the commercial energy market. He believes in bringing greater education to the sector and helping businesses to make confident energy decisions.

With a background in financial services and utilities, his career expands over several industries in both the UK and Europe. Jack is constantly attuned to market developments allowing him to effectively comment on relevant energy changes that affect UK customers.

Jack is a former international athlete having previously represented Team GB at Water Polo and Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Championships.

Comments On

  • Types of tariffs and rates
  • Suppliers and Third Party Intermediaries (TPIs)
  • Energy trends
  • Ofgem and Government support for businesses