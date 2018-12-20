Nokia 8.1: five things you need to know

Nokia Mobile isn’t letting up just because it’s nearly Christmas.

The resurgent mobile brand has just launched the latest model in its ‘value flagship’ range, the Nokia 8.1, and it looks like an absolute stunner.

Not only does it come in at a pocket-friendly price, it’s home to a suite of features that actually put it well ahead of a string of substantially pricier smartphones.

Read on and we’ll tell you five things you need to know about the new Nokia 8.1.

1. Nokia 8.1 doubles down with a dual-lens camera

The main camera on the Nokia 8.1 packs in two lenses with market-leading ZEISS optics. These are a 12-megapixel lens and a secondary 13-megapixel lens/depth sensor for portrait shots. It’s also got optical image stabilisation to eliminate the ‘blurrycam’ effect. And with a 1/2.55” super sensitive sensor with large 1.4 micron pixels, the Nokia 8.1 promises to be a very impressive performer in low-light conditions.

Around the front, you’ll find a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. But just like earlier Nokia phones, you can take pictures with the front and rear cameras simultaneously, for what it winningly calls ‘bothies’.

The pre-installed Google Photos app, not only stores all your shots in high res for free, but also lets you search your photo library using terms such as ‘mum’ or ‘beach’. So you can find the snaps you’re looking for faster.

Similarly impressive is Google Lens. This allows you to find out information and get answers about the subjects of your snaps. Handy when you’ve just enjoyed a heavenly, Instagrammable meringue at a café and need the recipe to recreate it at home.

2. Android 9 Pie out of the box

The Nokia 8.1 is HMD’s first phone to feature Android 9 Pie out of the box. And it’s fair to say that Nokia’s commitment to timely updates puts rivals to shame.

But what makes the software all the more impressive is that it’s the standard Android One variant, with no nasty bloatware or needless custom skins slathered on top.

That means you get a pure Google experience, as well as the promise of monthly security patches for three years and two years’ worth of operating system updates, taking you up to 2020’s as-yet-unannounced Android R.

Android One, which uses artificial intelligence to optimise battery longevity, is also a key reason why the Nokia 8.1 is such a winner when it comes to battery life.

3. Huge, stunning screen

The Full HD+ display on the Nokia 8.1 is bright and crisp. It clocks in at a massive 6.18 inches and is backed up by Nokia’s own PureDisplay technology.

This is said to enhance the viewing experience by coupling with HDR 10 tech, meaning watching everything from the latest Netflix series to hi–def football on BT Sport or Sky Go will be as good on the Nokia 8.1 as it is on the likes of Apple’s iPhone XR.

4. Two days’ battery life on a single charge

It’s a bold claim, but HMD says that the Nokia 8.1 can last two days on a single charge.

This is based on five hours’ of use a day, including gaming, streaming video, making calls, sending texts and browsing the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If this turns out to be true in real-world situations, then the Nokia 8.1 could be the go–to device for those tired of top–end phones dying within 24 hours of their last charge.

We’ll find out exactly how good the battery is we review the Nokia 8.1 next year. Speaking of which…

5. Out in January

The Nokia 8.1 will be up for grabs from 14th January. Available in blue/silver, steel/copper and iron/steel, it’s set to cost £379.99 SIM–free.

That includes free unlimited high- quality photo storage as standard, with Google Photos. So you won’t have to worry about running out of space to store all your apps, games and whathaveyou on your handset.