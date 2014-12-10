Top 5 mobile phones to look forward to in 2015

The rumour mill is always whirring with gossip about next–gen updates, even months before devices hit the shelves.

So although these phones don’t exist officially yet, the increasing ability of tech fans to snare information about forthcoming kit means we already know a lot about next year’s hottest handsets.

Here’s our pick of the five devices we can’t wait to lay our hands on in 2015.

1 Samsung Galaxy S6

So much is riding on Samsung’s next generation Galaxy phone. The company had a disastrous 2014, seeing sales of its Galaxy phones slip as consumers wearied of countless variations and poor design compared to rivals.

The S6, codenamed ‘Project Zero’, will apparently feature the all–metal design so many consumers have been clamouring for, along with a beefed up camera said to feature a 20 megapixel processor.

The screen will be a quad HD number according to rumours, while there could even be a 128GB model in the offing. Samsung is going to have to pull out all the stops if it wants to get back on top.

2 Apple iPhone 6S/7

It’s not due until autumn 2015, but already the Apple rumour mill is getting up to speed with some juicy next–gen iPhone gossip.

The next version of Apple’s handset is thought to come with Sony’s new 21 megapixel camera module, featuring improved low light imaging and sharper, all–round detail.

There’s also talk that Apple may ditch its iterative ‘S’ update and go straight to calling its next phone the iPhone 7, complete with a major design overhaul, in order to stimulate demand.

3 Sony Xperia Z4

Sony’s new Z4 is expected to be one of 2015’s first new smartphones, with a debut expected at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in early January.

It’s said to pack a 5.4–inch quad HD screen, Snapdragon 805 processor and Android Lollipop.

That’s on top of a market leading 4GB RAM, which should make this device extremely powerful.

Its camera is thought to be a new module revealed back in November 2014, with improved low light smarts.

This is the same unit Apple is rumoured to want for its next iPhone.

4 HTC M9

HTC’s excellent M8 may have won a lot of plaudits, but the Taiwanese mobile maker will need to be quick off the mark in 2015 if it wants to maintain its momentum after years of failure.

The M9 is said to have a similar aluminium unibody as the M8, but with a beefed up 16 megapixel camera, Snapdragon 805 and a 5.5–inch qHD screen.

HTC generally reveals its new kit around the middle of February, tying in with the annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

5 Lumia McLaren

Said to have been canned after Microsoft bought out Nokia, recent rumours have suggested a version of this hugely hyped handset could be on the cards after all.

It’s thought to rock a large, protruding camera sensor, similar to the 41 megapixel effort in Nokia’s excellent Lumia 1020, with the latest Windows Phone software and a 1080p screen.

Word is it’s lost its mechanical camera shutter.

But if Chinese leaks are anything to go by, it’ll come with an aluminium design, something Microsoft will need to compete with the best of them in 2015. We live in hope.