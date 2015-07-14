Apple Pay launches in UK

Apple Pay has officially launched in the UK. The mobile payment platform allows you to pay for items using the latest iPhones and their Touch ID fingerprint scanners.

The Cupertino company confirmed in June at its Worldwide Developer Conference that the service would be arriving in the UK this month. It’s the first time iPhone users outside the US have officially been able to use Apple Pay.

At launch, most of the UK’s major high street banks are on board. Customers of NatWest, Nationwide, Santander, RBS, American Express and MBNA can all use Apple Pay now as long as their iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus is updated with the latest version of iOS.

Lloyds, Halifax, TSB, first direct, HSBC and Bank of Scotland are set to follow in the autumn. The only major miss at the moment is Barclays, with no date set for its cards to work with the service.

Setting up Apple Pay is as easy as going through your iPhone’s Passbook app and choosing to add Apple Pay via a dedicated button. If you have an iTunes account with the card you want to use, you can add your details automatically.

Alternatively, you can take a picture of your card and add extra details manually. Apple is at pains to stress that it will not store any personal data on your phone and will use a randomly generated number to make a transaction.

To make contactless payments, just hover your phone over a contactless terminal and press the Touch ID button.

Apple Watch owners can also use their devices to pay by holding their device near a card reader when prompted.

Payments via Apple Pay are subject to the same rules as contactless cards, meaning most places will limit you to £20. This is set to rise to £30 in September.

Using the contactless element of Apple Pay requires an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus. You can also pay for goods online with Apple Pay, using the fingerprint scanner instead of having to input your card details.