 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2015
  5. November
  6. Three offers all customers six-months' free Deezer Premium+ subscription

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Three offers all customers six-months' free Deezer Premium+ subscription

16 November 2015
Three offers all customers six-months' free Deezer Premium+ subscription

Three is giving away six month subscriptions to Deeze to smartphone customers, as part of what’s likely to be the first of many promotions after a major tie-up between music streaming service and the numerical network.

All existing Three subscribers with Android or Windows phones and tablets or iOS devices who are on pay monthly contracts or pay as you go plans qualify for the free subscription. It’s also being offered to SIM only customers.

Although lacking Spotify’s high profile, Deezer is a big deal in Europe and boasts more than 35 million tracks to stream, as well as over 40,000 podcasts and radio channels.

Under the terms of the promo, Three customers get unlimited, ad-free access to these, as well as “some exclusive content, playlists and event access”.

“We know our customers love streaming content, especially music. This combined with Deezer’s approach to innovation and doing things differently really attracted our attention above the competition,” said Tom Malleschitz, Chief Marketing Director at Three UK.

“Deezer’s impressive catalogue of music from around the world and high quality audio streams complements the service that we offer.”

Three customers can start their free trial today, with the option to cancel at anytime or continue to subscribe for £9.99 per month.

From November, all Android phones and tablets sold on Three will include Deezer embedded from the get-go.

Read next

Jonathan Leggett

16 November 2015
Category: News
Tagged: costs & tariffs, manufacturer news, mobile phones

You may also like

Apple faces lawsuits over iPhone haptic feedback

Apple faces lawsuits over iPhone haptic feedback

Buzzes and pushes use stolen technology says claimant.

News - 12 February 2016
iD Mobile now allows customers to roll over unused data for free

iD Mobile now allows customers to roll over unused data for free

Got unused data? You can save it for next month.

News - 11 February 2016
iPhone 7: Samsung won’t make chipsets for new Apple device

iPhone 7: Samsung won’t make chipsets for new Apple device

Taiwanese firm believed to be sole supplier of A10 chip.

News - 11 February 2016
Samsung Galaxy S7 will launch on February 21st

Samsung Galaxy S7 will launch on February 21st

New phone to be revealed at Mobile World Congress.

News - 01 February 2016
Samsung Galaxy S7 could drop to 12-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy S7 could drop to 12-megapixel camera

According to leaked benchmarks.

News - 09 February 2016
LG G5 Quick Cover revealed

LG G5 Quick Cover revealed

New smart case outed before launch of smartphone.

News - 11 February 2016

Latest news:

back to top