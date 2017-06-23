OnePlus 5 review

Pros Stunning design

Stunning design Superb dual lens camera

Superb dual lens camera 3.5mm headphone slot Cons Great looks, but quite similar to an iPhone



Great looks, but quite similar to an iPhone We'd love for it to have been water-resistant

What do you want to read about? First Impressions This is undoubtedly the best OnePlus yet.

This is undoubtedly the best OnePlus yet. Design Sleek, all–metal finish that owes a lot to Apple’s iPhone.

Sleek, all–metal finish that owes a lot to Apple’s iPhone. Screen Eye–popping, with superb colour reproduction.

Eye–popping, with superb colour reproduction. Camera A dual lens effort that blows rivals out of the water.

A dual lens effort that blows rivals out of the water. Performance and battery life Huge battery that keeps kicking for two days.

Huge battery that keeps kicking for two days. Value for money Pricier than previous OnePlus phones, but still affordable compared with rivals.

Pricier than previous OnePlus phones, but still affordable compared with rivals. Verdict A worthy alternative to the big names.

First Impressions

Pull the OnePlus 5 from the box and you’ll be immediately wowed. This is a svelte, tidy device that puts design front and centre. The metal frame feels durable, the curved back making it feel secure in the hand. The large 5.5–inch screen pops with colour and looks every bit as sharp as that found on rival devices. Want more from OnePlus? Head to our hub page for news, reviews, features and more.

Design

Fantastic looking handset

Feels expensive and well constructed

Matte finish means it won't be a fingerprint magnet The OnePlus 5’s design is sharp, clean and as good as anything we’ve seen this year from the likes of Samsung, HTC and LG. We tested the midnight black version, which looks the part, even if it seems somewhat similar to the jet black iPhone 7 Plus. That similarity aside, what makes the OnePlus 5 stand out is its ease of use. The large fingerprint scanner at the bottom of the phone is a welcome antidote to the Samsung Galaxy S8’s clunky, rear–mounted effort and makes opening and unlocking the phone a speedier, more pleasant experience by comparison. The matte finish doesn’t attract fingerprints, which is always welcome considering how long we keep phones in our hands these days. Meanwhile, the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone slot is very much appreciated. Apple’s decision to ditch the age–old tech from the iPhone still reverberates and OnePlus has read the mood perfectly by keeping that vital jack in place. Build Metal and glass Weight 153g Dimensions 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3mm

Screen

Really clear in bright light

Very much the equal of the S8 and iPhone 8

Impressively large 5.5" screen in slim, light phone With full HD, 1920 x 1080 pixels, the OnePlus 5’s screen doesn’t stack up against the eyeball popping 2K efforts found on rival Android devices. At least on paper. But for everyday use, only the most hard-core of smartphone users will notice the difference. With 401 pixels per inch (ppi), the OnePlus 5 performs excellently in bright light, with stunning colour reproduction that looks every bit as good as Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Apple’s iPhone 7. Like counting megapixels, screen resolution numbers can be misleading. OnePlus’ less is more approach makes no odds for everyday users and looks great whether you’re reading web pages or watching clips on HD YouTube or Netflix. Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1,920x1,080 pixels

Camera

Might just be the best smartphone camera around

Zoom is excellent and takes great depth-of-field shots

Selfie camera excels too The dual lens camera is where the OnePlus 5 truly stands out. It features one 16-megapixel lens and another, 20-megapixel telephoto effort, which work in conjunction to produce images that are every bit as good as those taken with Google’s Pixel and Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus. The zoom functionality is of particular note, allowing for quick, 2x zooms by simply tapping and up to 8x zooms by using the on–screen slider. The optical zoom tech, in conjunction with OnePlus’s camera software, delivers shots full of detail and without the nasty graininess often found when trying to get tight on a subject when shooting with a smartphone. OnePlus 4 OnePlus 3 OnePlus 5 OnePlus 2 OnePlus 1 OnePlus 6 OnePlus 8 OnePlus 7 The excellent Pro Mode allows for a level of control that matches standalone compact cameras, while the front–facing 16-megapixel camera takes selfies that are terrifyingly accurate, to the point of being unforgiving. A special mode for smoothing out lines and wrinkles is most welcome, at least for this older user. Camera 16MP and 20MP dual-lens rear-facing, 16-megapixel front-facing Optical image stabilisation Yes Unique features SmartCapture makes it easy to take professional-looking shots

Performance and battery life

Very speedy and smooth to use

Exclusive OxygenOS brings some unique and handy features

Battery lasts all day and fast-charge is best-in-class The OnePlus 5 model we tested had a hefty 8GB of RAM, with 128GB of storage for stashing games, videos, music and as many apps as you could ever possibly need. The RAM, coupled with the top–end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, meant that the OnePlus 5 ripped through tasks, from web browsing to searching email, without a second’s hesitation. It’s one of the brawniest smartphones we’ve used this year. With Android 7.1 on board, OnePlus has ensured its flagship is also up there with the very best Google–backed handsets. Pleasingly, its Oxygen OS does not hamper things like other custom skins, instead adding some nifty extras into the mix. There’s the ability to set up custom gestures to wake the phone, control music and take screen shots, while the alert slider is a handy addition when it comes to notifications. With a massive 3,300-mAh battery, the OnePlus 5 outstrips rivals. It’s actually smaller than the one found on last year’s OnePlus 3T, but OnePlus says it can last 20% longer thanks to software adjustments. This was borne out in real world testing, where one day of solid use saw the battery drop from full to 50%. This is certainly a welcome change from a world of endless battery drain and clunky covers that give extra juice. The Dash Charge function also delivers a full charge in just one hour, something competing devices simply can’t manage. RAM 8GB Battery capacity 3,300mAh OS and version Android 7.1 Nougat with OxygenOS

Value for money

Although pricier than older OnePlus models, the OnePlus 5 remains great value. This is every inch a flagship and when considered in that light, a 6GB RAM/64GB storage version for £449 and a 8GB RAM/128GB model for £499 are prices that are easy to love. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 starts at £689, with the iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel XL both available from £719.

Verdict