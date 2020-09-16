What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade was touted as the “Netflix for gaming” and would allow users to download and play as many games as they want from a list of exclusively procured games for Apple.
Apple hasn’t shown much interest in developing its own gaming titles, so instead the company is contributing to the development costs and working closely with well-known creators to bring their games to Apple devices. This includes both high-profile titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Where Cards Fall and Beneath a Steel Sky, as well as plenty games from developers like Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games, Annapurna Interactive, Finji, Giant Squid, Konami, and Lego to name a few.
Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription that gives users unlimited access to mobiles games that are available exclusively through the Apple service. Each game is hand-picked by Apple and covers a range of genres including family games, puzzle games, sports, RPG and strategy games.
Unlike platforms such as Google Stadia and Project xCloud, Apple Arcade isn’t a form of cloud gaming since games are downloaded entirely to your device and can be played as often as you like. Each game also features cross-save, meaning your progress is saved and can be accessed instantly across all your connected Apple devices.
An Apple Arcade subscription costs £4.99 a month and is available on iPhones, iPads, MacBook computers and Apple TV devices. The monthly subscription gives users access to a large library of games to play across multiple devices, with all in-game extras and downloadable content included within the monthly price.
Apple Arcade originally had around 60 games available when the service first launched in September 2019. Since then, Apple has expanded this to over 110 titles including Frogger in Toy Town, The Bradwell Conspiracy and Rayman Mini.
With hundreds of games to choose from, you might not know where to start. These are some of the most popular Apple Arcade games you should definitely try:
Sayonara Wild Hearts — Ride motorcycles and skateboards, shoot lasers and wield swords in this slightly psychedelic high-energy game. Mini Motorways — A follow up to Mini Metros, you’re tasked with building sprawling motorways between digital cities. What the Golf? — This is mini-gold with a difference, as you don’t necessarily need to hit the ball into a hole. Fun and addictive. Where Cards Fall — This coming-of-age puzzle game requires you to figure out arrangements of cards in order to complete each level. LEGO Brawls — Create your own LEGO characters and battle across iconic brick-based locations.
This is the full list of games that are available or will soon be available on Apple Arcade:
Adorable Home
Agent Intercept
Assemble
Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
Ballistic Baseball
Battle Sky Brigade
Beyond a Steel Sky
Big Time Sports
Bleak Sword
Box Project
Builder's Journey
Butter Royale
Card of Darkness
Cardpocalypse
Charrua Soccer
Cat Quest II
ChuChu Rocket Universe
Cricket Through The Ages
Crossy Road Castle
Dead End Job
Dear Reader
Decoherence
Discolored
Dodo Peak
Doomsday Vault
Don't Bug Me!
Down in Bermuda
Dread Nautical
EarthNight
Enter The Construct
Exit the Gungeon
Explottens
Fantasian
Fledgling Heroes
Frogger in Toy Town
Guildlings
Hexaflip
Hitchhiker
Hot Lava
HyperBrawl
Inmost
Jenny LeClue: Detectivú
Jumper Jon
Kings League II
Kings of the Castle
Lego Arthouse
Lego Brawls
Lifeslide
Little Orpheus
Loud House: Outta Control
Manifold Garden
Marble It Up
Mind Symphony
Mini Motorways
Mr. Turtle
Monomals
Murder Mystery Machine
Mutazione
Neo Cab
Nightmare Farm
No Way Home
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Outlanders
Over the Alps
Overland
Pac-Man Party Royale
Patterned
Pilgrims
Pinball Wizard
Possessions
Projection: First Light
Punch Planet
Rayman Mini
Red Reign
Redout Space Assault
Repair
Roundgard
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Secret Oops
Shantae 5
Shinsekai: Into the Depths
ShockRods
Skate City
Sociable Soccer
Sonic Racing
Sneaky Sasquatch
Spaceland
Spek
Spidersaurs
Speed Demons
Spelldrifter
Stellar
Spyder
Stela
Steven Universe: Unleash The Light
Stranded Sails
Super Impossible Road
Takeshi and Hiroshi
Tangle Tower
The Artful Escape
The Enchanted World
The Get Out Kids
The Mosaic
The Pathless
The Bradwell Conspiracy
Tint
Things That Go Bump
Towaga: Among the Shadows
UFO on Tape: First Contact
Ultimate Rivals: The Rink
Various Daylife
Way of the Turtle
What The Golf
Where Cards Fall
Winding Worlds
Word Laces
Yaga
Since Apple Arcade is designed with mobile devices in mind, offline gaming is a vital part of its interface. All the games on Apple Arcade can be played offline, so you won’t have to worry about dropping out when playing on a train or while in areas with bad phone signal.
Apple Arcade is available as part of a Family Sharing plan, giving up to six household members access to play Apple Arcade games under a single subscription cost. This is especially appealing for households that have an extensive Apple ecosystem since Arcade games can be played on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks or on Apple TV.
Hardcore gamers could spend hours talking up the pros and cons of each console’s controller. However, since Apple Arcade has to sync and function across multiple platforms and devices, it doesn’t currently have a dedicated controller that works with your iPad, MacBook and Apple TV. Instead, all Apple Arcade games can be played by using the touchscreen, keys or remote for your chosen Apple device.
While Apple has yet to release a specific Apple Arcade controller, it does have wireless support for both the PS4 DualShock 4 and the Xbox One controller.
Hold down the central “PS” button and the “Share” button on your DualShock4 controller until the light on the touchpad starts flashing.
On your Apple device, navigate to the Bluetooth settings and find your controller from the list of available devices.
Simply select your DualShock 4 controller from the list to pair it.
With your controller switched on, press and hold the “Connect” button on top for three seconds.
On your Apple device, navigate to the Bluetooth settings and find your controller from the list of available devices.
Simply select your controller from the list to pair it.
Apple Arcade is available in 150 countries around the world, so pretty much everywhere there is access to the Apple App Store. It's available either individually for £4.99 or as part of the new Apple One subscription which includes access to other Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus and iCloud.
Apple One will be available later in 2020 and costs £14.95 per month for an Individual subscription, £19.95 per month for a Family subscription and £29.95 per month for the Premier subscription which includes the soon-to-be launched Apple Fitness Plus.
To get Apple Arcade you just need to visit the App store on your Apple device (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV) and navigate to the Arcade tab. Here you’ll find the subscription offer which includes a seven-day free trial. You’ll then need to confirm or log in with your Apple ID then you’re good to go.
Hint: If you don't see a subscription off, try to download an Apple Arcade game — you'll be prompted to subscribe from there.
