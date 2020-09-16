 phone Skip to main content
<Guides
  • Uswitch.com>
  • Broadband>
  • Guides>
  • What is Apple Arcade?

What is Apple Arcade?

Nick Baker, Broadband and TV expert
Written by Nick Baker, Broadband, TV, gaming and mobiles expert

16 September 2020

One of the big announcements at last year’s Apple event was the launch of Apple Arcade, an all-in-one gaming subscription service that would feature a number of mobile-friendly games.
Share this guide
Apple arcade

Apple Arcade was touted as the “Netflix for gaming” and would allow users to download and play as many games as they want from a list of exclusively procured games for Apple.

Apple hasn’t shown much interest in developing its own gaming titles, so instead the company is contributing to the development costs and working closely with well-known creators to bring their games to Apple devices. This includes both high-profile titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Where Cards Fall and Beneath a Steel Sky, as well as plenty games from developers like Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games, Annapurna Interactive, Finji, Giant Squid, Konami, and Lego to name a few.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription that gives users unlimited access to mobiles games that are available exclusively through the Apple service. Each game is hand-picked by Apple and covers a range of genres including family games, puzzle games, sports, RPG and strategy games.

Unlike platforms such as Google Stadia and Project xCloud, Apple Arcade isn’t a form of cloud gaming since games are downloaded entirely to your device and can be played as often as you like. Each game also features cross-save, meaning your progress is saved and can be accessed instantly across all your connected Apple devices.

How much is Apple Arcade?

An Apple Arcade subscription costs £4.99 a month and is available on iPhones, iPads, MacBook computers and Apple TV devices. The monthly subscription gives users access to a large library of games to play across multiple devices, with all in-game extras and downloadable content included within the monthly price.

What games are available on Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade originally had around 60 games available when the service first launched in September 2019. Since then, Apple has expanded this to over 110 titles including Frogger in Toy Town, The Bradwell Conspiracy and Rayman Mini.

What are the best Apple Arcade games?

With hundreds of games to choose from, you might not know where to start. These are some of the most popular Apple Arcade games you should definitely try:

Sayonara Wild Hearts — Ride motorcycles and skateboards, shoot lasers and wield swords in this slightly psychedelic high-energy game. Mini Motorways — A follow up to Mini Metros, you’re tasked with building sprawling motorways between digital cities. What the Golf? — This is mini-gold with a difference, as you don’t necessarily need to hit the ball into a hole. Fun and addictive. Where Cards Fall — This coming-of-age puzzle game requires you to figure out arrangements of cards in order to complete each level. LEGO Brawls — Create your own LEGO characters and battle across iconic brick-based locations.

Full list of Apple Arcade games

This is the full list of games that are available or will soon be available on Apple Arcade:

  • Adorable Home

  • Agent Intercept

  • Assemble

  • Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

  • Ballistic Baseball

  • Battle Sky Brigade

  • Beyond a Steel Sky

  • Big Time Sports

  • Bleak Sword

  • Box Project

  • Builder's Journey

  • Butter Royale

  • Card of Darkness

  • Cardpocalypse

  • Charrua Soccer

  • Cat Quest II

  • ChuChu Rocket Universe

  • Cricket Through The Ages

  • Crossy Road Castle

  • Dead End Job

  • Dear Reader

  • Decoherence

  • Discolored

  • Dodo Peak

  • Doomsday Vault

  • Don't Bug Me!

  • Down in Bermuda

  • Dread Nautical

  • EarthNight

  • Enter The Construct

  • Exit the Gungeon

  • Explottens

  • Fantasian

  • Fledgling Heroes

  • Frogger in Toy Town

  • Guildlings

  • Hexaflip

  • Hitchhiker

  • Hot Lava

  • HyperBrawl

  • Inmost

  • Jenny LeClue: Detectivú

  • Jumper Jon

  • Kings League II

  • Kings of the Castle

  • Lego Arthouse

  • Lego Brawls

  • Lifeslide

  • Little Orpheus

  • Loud House: Outta Control

  • Manifold Garden

  • Marble It Up

  • Mind Symphony

  • Mini Motorways

  • Mr. Turtle

  • Monomals

  • Murder Mystery Machine

  • Mutazione

  • Neo Cab

  • Nightmare Farm

  • No Way Home

  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

  • Outlanders

  • Over the Alps

  • Overland

  • Pac-Man Party Royale

  • Patterned

  • Pilgrims

  • Pinball Wizard

  • Possessions

  • Projection: First Light

  • Punch Planet

  • Rayman Mini

  • Red Reign

  • Redout Space Assault

  • Repair

  • Roundgard

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

  • Secret Oops

  • Shantae 5

  • Shinsekai: Into the Depths

  • ShockRods

  • Skate City

  • Sociable Soccer

  • Sonic Racing

  • Sneaky Sasquatch

  • Spaceland

  • Spek

  • Spidersaurs

  • Speed Demons

  • Spelldrifter

  • Stellar

  • Spyder

  • Stela

  • Steven Universe: Unleash The Light

  • Stranded Sails

  • Super Impossible Road

  • Takeshi and Hiroshi

  • Tangle Tower

  • The Artful Escape

  • The Enchanted World

  • The Get Out Kids

  • The Mosaic

  • The Pathless

  • The Bradwell Conspiracy

  • Tint

  • Things That Go Bump

  • Towaga: Among the Shadows

  • UFO on Tape: First Contact

  • Ultimate Rivals: The Rink

  • Various Daylife

  • Way of the Turtle

  • What The Golf

  • Where Cards Fall

  • Winding Worlds

  • Word Laces

  • Yaga

Using Apple Arcade

Offline gaming

Since Apple Arcade is designed with mobile devices in mind, offline gaming is a vital part of its interface. All the games on Apple Arcade can be played offline, so you won’t have to worry about dropping out when playing on a train or while in areas with bad phone signal.

Family sharing

Apple Arcade is available as part of a Family Sharing plan, giving up to six household members access to play Apple Arcade games under a single subscription cost. This is especially appealing for households that have an extensive Apple ecosystem since Arcade games can be played on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks or on Apple TV.

Apple Arcade controllers

Hardcore gamers could spend hours talking up the pros and cons of each console’s controller. However, since Apple Arcade has to sync and function across multiple platforms and devices, it doesn’t currently have a dedicated controller that works with your iPad, MacBook and Apple TV. Instead, all Apple Arcade games can be played by using the touchscreen, keys or remote for your chosen Apple device.

While Apple has yet to release a specific Apple Arcade controller, it does have wireless support for both the PS4 DualShock 4 and the Xbox One controller.

Pairing a DualShock 4 (PS4) controller

  • Hold down the central “PS” button and the “Share” button on your DualShock4 controller until the light on the touchpad starts flashing.

  • On your Apple device, navigate to the Bluetooth settings and find your controller from the list of available devices.

  • Simply select your DualShock 4 controller from the list to pair it.

Pairing an Xbox One controller

  • With your controller switched on, press and hold the “Connect” button on top for three seconds.

  • On your Apple device, navigate to the Bluetooth settings and find your controller from the list of available devices.

  • Simply select your controller from the list to pair it.

How to get Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available in 150 countries around the world, so pretty much everywhere there is access to the Apple App Store. It's available either individually for £4.99 or as part of the new Apple One subscription which includes access to other Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus and iCloud.

Apple One will be available later in 2020 and costs £14.95 per month for an Individual subscription, £19.95 per month for a Family subscription and £29.95 per month for the Premier subscription which includes the soon-to-be launched Apple Fitness Plus.

To get Apple Arcade you just need to visit the App store on your Apple device (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV) and navigate to the Arcade tab. Here you’ll find the subscription offer which includes a seven-day free trial. You’ll then need to confirm or log in with your Apple ID then you’re good to go.

Hint: If you don't see a subscription off, try to download an Apple Arcade game — you'll be prompted to subscribe from there.

What is the best broadband for gaming?

If you do a lot of online gaming then you need to make sure you have a broadband connection that can handle it, one with plenty of bandwidth to prevent lag or latency – and allow others in your household to still use the internet while you're gaming.

If you’re a gamer then superfast fibre broadband is a must. However, you may be able to get even faster speeds than you previously thought. Click to compare broadband deals and see if you've got the best broadband to suit your gaming needs.