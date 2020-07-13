See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Ford S-Max

Launched in 2006, the Ford S-Max is a large 7-seat family MPV. The Ford S-Max is considered as the ideal vehicle for large family holidays.

The S-MAX's rivals might offer more space inside, and more room for adults in all seven seats. Indeed, Ford's larger Galaxy might be the preferred option if space is your key priority however if you are more flexible and on a tighter budget, the S-Max will tick more boxes. .

Ford S-Max models

There are four models in the Ford S-Max range – the S-Max Zetec; the S-Max Titanium; the sportier S-Max ST-Line and the most expensive option, the S-Max Vignale.

Slightly smaller and cheaper than the Ford Galaxy, the S-Max also competes with rivals including the Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer, Renault Grand Scenic, BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer; Volkswagen Sharan; SEAT Alhambra and Peugeot Traveller

Ford S-Max engine models and fuel consumption

Ford offers drivers a choice of one petrol and two diesel engines. Four-wheel drive is offered as an option on higher-powered diesels – however those not needing rougher-terrain handling, can remain with the more fuel efficient two-wheel option.

Talking of fuel consumption, the S-Max 2.0 EcoBlue Zetec 150PS is the most fuel efficient in the range offering 57 miles per gallon with CO2 emissions of 157. This compares with the S-Max 2.0 EcoBlue ST-line 190PS AWD Auto model which offers 49 miles to the gallon with CO2 emissions of 180.

Ford S-Max Euro NCAP safety ratings

With a strong body shell, the Ford S-Max achieved high scores in safety tests and is one of the safest MPVs on the road. Last tested in 2015, the S-Max was given a five-star rating and figured in 11th place overall in Euro NCAP’s Safest Family Car category – one place below the Ford Galaxy. The car’s safety score: