See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Launched in 2006, the Ford S-Max is a large 7-seat family MPV. The Ford S-Max is considered as the ideal vehicle for large family holidays.
The S-MAX's rivals might offer more space inside, and more room for adults in all seven seats. Indeed, Ford's larger Galaxy might be the preferred option if space is your key priority however if you are more flexible and on a tighter budget, the S-Max will tick more boxes. .
There are four models in the Ford S-Max range – the S-Max Zetec; the S-Max Titanium; the sportier S-Max ST-Line and the most expensive option, the S-Max Vignale.
Slightly smaller and cheaper than the Ford Galaxy, the S-Max also competes with rivals including the Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer, Renault Grand Scenic, BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer; Volkswagen Sharan; SEAT Alhambra and Peugeot Traveller
Ford offers drivers a choice of one petrol and two diesel engines. Four-wheel drive is offered as an option on higher-powered diesels – however those not needing rougher-terrain handling, can remain with the more fuel efficient two-wheel option.
Talking of fuel consumption, the S-Max 2.0 EcoBlue Zetec 150PS is the most fuel efficient in the range offering 57 miles per gallon with CO2 emissions of 157. This compares with the S-Max 2.0 EcoBlue ST-line 190PS AWD Auto model which offers 49 miles to the gallon with CO2 emissions of 180.
With a strong body shell, the Ford S-Max achieved high scores in safety tests and is one of the safest MPVs on the road. Last tested in 2015, the S-Max was given a five-star rating and figured in 11th place overall in Euro NCAP’s Safest Family Car category – one place below the Ford Galaxy. The car’s safety score:
Adult: 87%
Child: 87%
Pedestrian: 79%
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Insurance premiums on a Ford S-Max can vary – not just in relation to age and driving history but also to the insurance group rating. The Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s of London set your car’s insurance group from 1 to 50. In theory, the higher the insurance group, the greater your insurance premium will be.
Cover for the S-Max could be cheap if you opt for the group 16 Zetec model but more expensive if you choose the group 34 ST-Line model.
The first-generation S-Max was launched in 2006 with a facelift in 2010. The car entered its second generation in 2015.
The S-Max won at the Business Car Awards in 2007 then again in 2011 beating the Galaxy in the MPV category. It again scooped the award in 2013.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch