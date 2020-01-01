Data and methodology
We partnered with behavioural science consultancy, CX Lab, to create our own unique reaction times experiment, using 16 different clips taken from the official DVSA Hazard Perception Test (HPT). Participants were instructed to watch the clips and press space when they spotted a hazard.
Participants first carried out the HPT with no sound, to establish a baseline for each as a control condition. These same 16 clips were then edited to include audio, with 6 different music tracks (rap, techno, heavy metal, classical, jazz and R&B), as well as a track featuring noisy children. Participants completed the HPT again, with one of the soundtracks, allowing us to compare this to their control baseline. Finally, participants were asked to complete the HPT 20 minutes after drinking a strong cup of coffee, again comparing this result to their control time. The experiment was designed in such a way so that no participant would view any individual clip more than once.
Our experiment took place between December 2020 and January 2021 and consisted of 103 participants, equally split between men and women, aged 18 and upwards. There was a mix of driving experience, with 35% of the sample having held a UK driving licence for over 25 years, and the majority driving at least 4 times per week.