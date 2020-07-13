About Churchill Insurance

Churchill is a highly rated insurance company on many business rating websites. It offers comprehensive and third-party, fire and theft policies, with many quality services provided as standard under its comprehensive cover.

Churchill, famed for its nodding bulldog mascot, was founded by Martin Long in 1989 and was one of the first insurers to provide cover directly to customers without the need of brokers.

Offering the two main levels of motor insurance, Churchill has built a strong reputation and is rated highly on review websites and customer endorsement pages.

Backed, initially, by Credit Suisse subsidiary Winterthur, Churchill launched its first website in 1995, and a year later “Churchie” – the nodding pooch with the "Oh, yes" catchphrase – was adopted as its mascot.

A year after its 1989 launch, Churchill added home insurance to its range of products, and it now also offers cover for vehicle breakdown, travel, pets, young drivers, life insurance and over-50s life insurance, public liability cover and landlord insurance.

In 2002, the company's biggest coup was the acquisition of the insurance business of venerated 172-year-old financial services group Prudential. The following year, however, saw the purchase of Churchill by Royal Bank of Scotland for £1.1bn.

Following its bailout during the financial crisis, RBS was instructed to sell off many of its non-banking assets. The company hived off its insurance business and Churchill became part of the new Direct Line Group, which became fully divested in 2014.