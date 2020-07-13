About Flux Direct insurance Flux Direct is the online trading arm of Adrian Flux insurance and is run under a licence by Hertfordshire Insurance Consultants (HIC). Adrian Flux Insurance is an insurance broker and has been trading for over 40 years. About Flux Direct uses 30 insurance companies

to search over 200 different insurance schemes Flux Direct also offers up to 15% discounts to members of some UK-based car owner clubs.

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557 Is Flux Direct an insurance company? Flux Direct is an insurance broker, this means it compares car insurance quotes from a panel of insurance companies to find the best deal. What's the difference between an insurance company and an intermediary? Flux Direct works with car insurance providers rather than providing its own insurance. It still has to be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in order to sell insurance. Flux Direct works with several insurance providers to compare car insurance quotes. Flux Direct doesn’t make recommendations or give advice

it receives commission paid by the insurer and a fee paid by you

the total price you pay is made up of the insurer's premium plus its fee

as with all insurance you also pay Insurance Premium Tax (IPT)

Flux Direct car insurance What type of cover does Flux Direct car insurance offer? Flux Direct car insurance offers the following types of cover: Fully comprehensive

Third party, fire and theft

Third party

Does Flux Direct offer telematics 'black box' insurance? Yes. Flux Direct’s telematics insurance, SmartBox, uses an app FluxScore which claims to be the only app to give drivers daily updates on their driving behaviour. Smart Box is aimed at young drivers, but it is available to all customers

Safer driving is rewarded with lower renewal premiums. Does Flux Direct offer multi-car insurance? Flux Direct doesn’t offer a single multi-car insurance policy but it does give discounts on other cars insured by a policyholder. Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs: if you own more than one car

if you’re a family with more than one driver

Flux Direct does offer temporary car insurance. This insurance is intended for people who want to borrow from a colleague, friend or family member's car. The insurance must be bought by the person borrowing the car and you'll need the owner's permission to do so.

Flux Direct standard car insurance cover What's included as standard? Flux Direct includes, as standard, its Motor Plus Legal Expenses cover. This legal cover is included with all Flux Direct’s car insurance policies. If an accident is not your fault Flux Direct will take on your claim and give you access to a 24-hour helpline. The cover also includes: compensation for both the driver passengers suffering loss or injury

a courtesy car similar to your own Flux Direct comprehensive cover Flux Direct comprehensive cover also includes: injuries to other people, including passengers

damage to other people's property

accidents caused by passengers

accidents caused by the use of a caravan or trailer

fire damage and/or theft

accidental damage

personal accident benefit

medical expenses

loss of or damage to personal belongings in the insured cars Cover for track days Flux Direct also includes an extension allowing you to use your vehicle whilst taking part in a marshalled track day. So long as it is a non-competitive event.

Flux Direct additional car insurance cover options Does Flux Direct offer optional extras on its car insurance? The cover listed below can be added for an additional premium. Learner driver cover Flux Direct’s learner driver car insurance cover can be taken out on a month-by-month basis, so learners only pay for the cover they need before passing their test. Learners can drive any kind of car up to insurance group 27 with fully comprehensive cover.

Any claims are settled on the learner's policy, so the vehicle owner's no claims bonus is not affected

The learner driver is insured separately by a third party

Policy holders must be aged 17-25, have a UK provisional licence and permission from the car's owner to drive the vehicle

The accompanying driver must be over 25, with a valid full UK driving licence which they have held for at least three years.

The accompanying driver does not need to be the car owner Breakdown cover Flux Rescue cover offers three levels of breakdown cover. Flux Rescue includes cover for the insured vehicle on either its Home Call Service, Roadside Assistance or UK and European Roadside Assistance and Recovery. FluxRescue covers up to £3,500 worth of Roadside assistance, including 60 days cover in most EU countries. Total Loss Protection cover This cover allows drivers to top up the amount of cover they would get should their car be written off in an accident. This cover includes: extra funds to help you buy a suitable replacement in keeping with the car you have lost.

pays out up by 25 per cent up to a maximum of £10,000.

can be used to cover a modified or classic car

premium is based on your vehicle's car insurance policy premium Cover for lost, stolen and broken keys Keycare cover is a standalone cover that provides cover towards the cost of replacement keys and locks. What does Keycare include? all the keys attached to your fob will be fully covered should you ever lose them.

all your keys will be replaced,

locksmith's fees covered up to a total of £1,500

if you are stranded, it will cover the cost of transport home

covers the cost of reprogramming immobilisers and alarms

claiming has no effect on your no claims discount

What is Flux Direct car insurance best for? learner driver cover

extra legal cover as standard

if you take your car to track days

if you have a customised or vintage car Find out if Flux Direct car insurance is best for your motoring needs Flux Direct in the news Family favourites face extinction Some of nation's favourite cars face extinction by 2030, according Flux Direct’s parent company Adrian Flux. Adrian Flux, which specialises in insuring classic cars, requested original data from the Department for Transport to find out which cars will no longer be on the UK’s roads in 10 years' time. The top four included the Ford Mondeo, Ford Ka, Renault Megane and Peugeot 206. Matt Allen, product head at Adrian Flux, said: 'With the future of the car looking electric, the prospect of extinction looms large for many older vehicles.' Allen did note some cars, such as the Mercedes-Benz E 320 were not considered to be classic when they were first wheeled off the production line. 'So perhaps we will still be creating bespoke policies for these vehicles, some converted to electric, for many years to come.' Ford Mondeo. Estimated extinction date: spring 2029

Ford Ka. Estimated extinction date: spring 2027

Renault Megane. Estimated extinction date: spring 2026

Peugeot 206. Estimated extinction date: spring 2022