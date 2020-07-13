Find out how Flux Direct car insurance can help learner drivers source cheaper cover
Defaqto rating: n/a
Flux Direct has not been reviewed by the independent financial products reviewer Defaqto.
Trustpilot rating: 3.2/5 stars
Flux Direct was awarded a TrustPilot rating of 3.2 out of five based on 968 verified reviews.
Flux Direct is the online trading arm of Adrian Flux insurance and is run under a licence by Hertfordshire Insurance Consultants (HIC). Adrian Flux Insurance is an insurance broker and has been trading for over 40 years.
uses 30 insurance companies
to search over 200 different insurance schemes
Flux Direct also offers up to 15% discounts to members of some UK-based car owner clubs.
Flux Direct is an insurance broker, this means it compares car insurance quotes from a panel of insurance companies to find the best deal.
Flux Direct works with car insurance providers rather than providing its own insurance.
It still has to be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in order to sell insurance.
Flux Direct works with several insurance providers to compare car insurance quotes.
Flux Direct doesn’t make recommendations or give advice
it receives commission paid by the insurer and a fee paid by you
the total price you pay is made up of the insurer's premium plus its fee
as with all insurance you also pay Insurance Premium Tax (IPT)
Flux Direct car insurance offers the following types of cover:
Fully comprehensive
Third party, fire and theft
Third party
Yes. Flux Direct’s telematics insurance, SmartBox, uses an app FluxScore which claims to be the only app to give drivers daily updates on their driving behaviour.
Smart Box is aimed at young drivers, but it is available to all customers
Safer driving is rewarded with lower renewal premiums.
Flux Direct doesn’t offer a single multi-car insurance policy but it does give discounts on other cars insured by a policyholder.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Flux Direct does offer temporary car insurance. This insurance is intended for people who want to borrow from a colleague, friend or family member's car. The insurance must be bought by the person borrowing the car and you’ll need the owner's permission to do so.
Flux Direct includes, as standard, its Motor Plus Legal Expenses cover. This legal cover is included with all Flux Direct’s car insurance policies.
If an accident is not your fault Flux Direct will take on your claim and give you access to a 24-hour helpline. The cover also includes:
compensation for both the driver passengers suffering loss or injury
a courtesy car similar to your own
Flux Direct comprehensive cover also includes:
injuries to other people, including passengers
damage to other people's property
accidents caused by passengers
accidents caused by the use of a caravan or trailer
fire damage and/or theft
accidental damage
personal accident benefit
medical expenses
loss of or damage to personal belongings in the insured cars
Flux Direct also includes an extension allowing you to use your vehicle whilst taking part in a marshalled track day. So long as it is a non-competitive event.
The cover listed below can be added for an additional premium.
Flux Direct’s learner driver car insurance cover can be taken out on a month-by-month basis, so learners only pay for the cover they need before passing their test.
Learners can drive any kind of car up to insurance group 27 with fully comprehensive cover.
Any claims are settled on the learner's policy, so the vehicle owner's no claims bonus is not affected
The learner driver is insured separately by a third party
Policy holders must be aged 17-25, have a UK provisional licence and permission from the car's owner to drive the vehicle
The accompanying driver must be over 25, with a valid full UK driving licence which they have held for at least three years.
The accompanying driver does not need to be the car owner
Flux Rescue cover offers three levels of breakdown cover. Flux Rescue includes cover for the insured vehicle on either its Home Call Service, Roadside Assistance or UK and European Roadside Assistance and Recovery.
FluxRescue covers up to £3,500 worth of Roadside assistance, including 60 days cover in most EU countries.
This cover allows drivers to top up the amount of cover they would get should their car be written off in an accident.
This cover includes:
extra funds to help you buy a suitable replacement in keeping with the car you have lost.
pays out up by 25 per cent up to a maximum of £10,000.
can be used to cover a modified or classic car
premium is based on your vehicle's car insurance policy premium
Keycare cover is a standalone cover that provides cover towards the cost of replacement keys and locks.
What does Keycare include?
all the keys attached to your fob will be fully covered should you ever lose them.
all your keys will be replaced,
locksmith's fees covered up to a total of £1,500
if you are stranded, it will cover the cost of transport home
covers the cost of reprogramming immobilisers and alarms
claiming has no effect on your no claims discount
learner driver cover
extra legal cover as standard
if you take your car to track days
if you have a customised or vintage car
Family favourites face extinction
Some of nation's favourite cars face extinction by 2030, according Flux Direct’s parent company Adrian Flux.
Adrian Flux, which specialises in insuring classic cars, requested original data from the Department for Transport to find out which cars will no longer be on the UK’s roads in 10 years' time.
The top four included the Ford Mondeo, Ford Ka, Renault Megane and Peugeot 206.
Matt Allen, product head at Adrian Flux, said: 'With the future of the car looking electric, the prospect of extinction looms large for many older vehicles.'
Allen did note some cars, such as the Mercedes-Benz E 320 were not considered to be classic when they were first wheeled off the production line. 'So perhaps we will still be creating bespoke policies for these vehicles, some converted to electric, for many years to come.'
Ford Mondeo. Estimated extinction date: spring 2029
Ford Ka. Estimated extinction date: spring 2027
Renault Megane. Estimated extinction date: spring 2026
Peugeot 206. Estimated extinction date: spring 2022
