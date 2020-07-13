The company offers uninsured driver cover bolted to its fully comp offer meaning your no-claims discount should be protected if the worst happens (though you must provide the make, model and registration number of the vehicle involved). Got2insure claims it’s easy to manage your policy online.

Got2insure says replacement key and mis-fuelling cover is standard on its comprehensive insurance cover, plus repairs protection.

European insurance cover as standard extends to 90 days rather than the bog-standard 60 day cover. Breakdown cover is not standard with Got2insure so you need to shop about for cover here.

Be careful on policy detail if you drive someone else’s car. Got2insure says it cannot extend this cover for drivers under 25 or other named drivers on the policy.