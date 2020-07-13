Find out whether online-only car insurer Hedgehog Insurance can offer you and your family cheaper car insurance
Defaqto: 5/5 stars
Defaqto said Hedgehog car insurance was ‘excellent product with a comprehensive range of features and benefits’
Hedgehog Insurance in an exclusively online car insurance company based in Cardiff, Wales.
Hedgehog Insurance launched in 2018. Its founders wanted to help higher-risk drivers who were forced to pay more expensive premiums, including those with points on their licence or a driving conviction.
Because it is exclusively online Hedgehog can offer savings to such customers and obtain cheaper cover for them
Hedgehog car insurance policies are underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway International, and they aim to cater for their customers’ needs at a competitive price.
It is part of the Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited group.
US based multi-national Berkshire Hathaway is one of the world’s largest companies by revenue and regularly features in the top 10 global company list.
Hedgehog is an online only insurance company which is able to pass on any savings to customers via cheaper car insurance premiums.
Hedgehog is a car insurance provider authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to sell insurance.
Hedgehog Insurance’s customer service and claims-handling for policyholders are provided in Cardiff, Wales.
Hedgehog offers three types of car insurance:
Comprehensive cover
Third party only
Third party, fire and theft
Hedgehog Insurance does offers multi vehicle policies and also discounts when customers insure more than one car which is registered at the same address on the same insurance policy.
Hedgehog Insurance does not offer temporary car insurance.
Hedgehog Insurance comprehensive car cover comes with the following as standard:
Cover for driving abroad, up to 90 days
Accidental damage cover
Misfuel cover
New car replacement
Windscreen cover
Personal accident
Medical expenses
Car seat cover
Fitted audio and navigational equipment cover,
Personal belongings, and lock replacement cover.
Hedgehog comprehensive insurance policyholders may also be insured to drive other cars, if they meet certain criteria.
Hedgehog Insurance also gives customers the choice of a number of optional extras:
Drivers could add:
Breakdown cover
Legal care
Replacement car
Windscreen cover
Enhanced key cover
Enhanced personal accident cover to their policy
If they decide to add breakdown cover, policyholders can then choose from basic, national, home assistance, or European cover.
Hedgehog is exclusively online so there is not a direct phone number to call to talk to customer service.
There is an online chat function that has a help robot available 24/7, and their customer service team is available via the chat on Monday to Friday 9am - 5.30pm.
Customers can also email customer service at help@hedgehoginsurance.com.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 complaints about Hedgehog motor insurance in the first half of 2020. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
