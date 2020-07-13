About Hedgehog Insurance

Hedgehog Insurance in an exclusively online car insurance company based in Cardiff, Wales.

Hedgehog Insurance launched in 2018. Its founders wanted to help higher-risk drivers who were forced to pay more expensive premiums, including those with points on their licence or a driving conviction.

Because it is exclusively online Hedgehog can offer savings to such customers and obtain cheaper cover for them

Hedgehog car insurance policies are underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway International, and they aim to cater for their customers’ needs at a competitive price.