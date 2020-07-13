iGO4 Insurance is a digital insurance broker that specialises in telematics.
Defaqto: 5/5 stars
iGO4 car insurance is rated as five stars by Defaqto, an independent financial research company, for its More Insurance policy.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4/5 stars
TrustPilot has given iGO4 a rating of four out of five based on 2,181 reviews.
iGO4 Insurance was set up in 2007 by insurance brokers Tom Cooper and Matt Munro who wanted to create an innovative new approach to car insurance that embraces the growing number of consumers who are using price comparison websites to buy car insurance.
The digital insurance broker works with a panel of insurers to find the best rate for motorists. It specialises in telematics to allow it to compute prices in real-time by making use of data science to analyse insurance risk.
Last year over a million drivers opted to have their driving ability monitored with a black box or plug in device in exchange for lower car insurance premiums.
Founder Matt Munro recently said that its car insurance consumers were growing up and in the past five years it had seen a shift towards an older age group from the black box younger generation.
This reflected a growing number of drivers who wanted car insurance policies that reward safe driving with reduced prices and maybe help improve their driving at the same time.
iGO4 provides two types of car insurance cover:
Comprehensive car insurance
Third party, fire and theft
iGO4 provides insurance for younger car drivers through its WiseDriving brand that only offers telematics insurance cover. Drivers have access to their own personalised dashboard that shows driving scores as well as main areas of concern/room for improvement.
Telematics insurance policies are designed to allow higher-risk drivers, typically younger motorists get cheaper car insurance. GPS technology is used to monitor driving to collect vital information about driving behaviour.
iGO4 does not offer a multi-car insurance discount.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
iGO4 Insurance does not offer temporary insurance.
iGO4 comprehensive car insurance provides a range of standard and additional benefits. These policies can be tailored to individual needs. What you get as standard will depend on which type of policy you take out.
The main insurance policy covers the following items.
iGO4 Insurance will pay up to £5,000 if the policyholder or their partner is accidentally killed or permanently injured travelling, entering or exiting their car, or any other private car. It will also pay £2,500 for any other person who dies as the direct result of an accident while travelling in or getting into or out of the car.
Damage to all windows, the windscreen and glass sunroofs is covered as well as any scratches to the bodywork caused by the glass breaking.
iGO4 comprehensive insurance will pay up to £400 for clothing and personal belongings if they are stolen or damaged from a car. Items such smart phones, laptops, money or personal belongings not kept out of sight in a locked boot or glove compartment are excluded.
If there is an accident and anybody in the car is injured, the company will pay medical expenses of up to £200 for each person injured.
iGO4 will pay for the cost of a replacement car seat of a similar model and standard even if there is no apparent damage, subject to provision of a receipt for the original item.
The replacement costs of keys or other ignition devices will be paid, including the replacement of all locks, if lost or stolen, up to the value of £750.
There is automatic extension of cover to most of continental Europe for up to 90 days.
A third party, fire and theft car insurance policy with iGO4 usually covers:
Fire and theft
Liability to others
European extension
There are three levels of RAC breakdown cover that a policyholder can add. This ranges from help if you get stranded by the side of the road to “at home” cover.
A legal protection option provides assistance when claiming compensation from claims that arise or getting money back from uninsured drivers.
If you want telematics insurance
If you like the idea of a rewards scheme or performance monitoring
If you are a younger or inexperienced driver
If you want to use price comparison sites
Founder and CEO Matt Munro wrote a recent editorial in Insurance Post discussing the growth of price comparison sites as insurance distributers. He also made an argument for telematics entering mainstream car insurance and becoming not just for younger inexperienced drivers.
The company recently teamed with Earnix solutions in a deployment that signals the growing demand for sophisticated data and analytics platforms to deliver greater product personalisation. Market intelligence will be used to compute prices in real-time.
Machine learning technology will aid with customer targeting and selection that the company hopes will translate to higher retention rates at renewal.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 54 motor insurance complaints about IG04. That was 1% of all complaints to the Ombudsman. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
