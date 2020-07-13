About M&S insurance

Marks & Spencer (M&S) was founded when Michael Marks joined forces with ex-cashier Thomas Spencer in 1894, ten years after Marks, a Polish immigrant, opened his first market stall in Leeds.

M&S has changed a lot from those humble Victorian beginnings, when the stall bore the slogan ‘Don’t ask the price, it’s a penny’. The company’s latest annual report revealed group revenue of £10.2bn in 2019, and it can boast 1,463 stores across 47 countries.

M&S Bank: insurance and other financial services

Although fashion, home products and food remain its core business, M&S has also been active in the financial services sector since 1985. It began selling car insurance policies in 2004, the same year M&S Money, or M&S Bank as it became in 2012, was sold to HSBC.