Feefo rating: 4/5 stars (Over 50s) and 2/5 stars (Under 50s)

Consumer rights group Fairer Finance awarded the Post Office Over 50s Car Insurance policy four stars, noting the inclusion of its cover for uninsured driver and courtesy car for the duration of repair as plus points.

The Under 50s Car Insurance policy has a two-star rating, marked down partly for not covering incidents with uninsured drivers.