RAC car insurance

Comprehensive and third party policies are arranged and administered by BISL Limited and are underwritten by a panel of top insurers – Ageas, Aviva, Axa, Co-op Insurance Service (CIS), Covea, Liverpool Victoria (LV), Sabre, Saga and Zenith.

The RAC now offers a wide range of car insurance services and is highly rated by expert review websites.

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557

More about RAC

RAC began life in 1897 as the Automobile Club of Great Britain, a London-based sports club whose members were also early motoring enthusiasts. By royal assent from Edward VII – another early petrolhead – it became the Royal Automobile Club in 1907.

RAC Insurance Limited was incorporated in 1989, but in 1999 the entire business was acquired by Lex Group, which changed its name to RAC Ltd in 2002, before being bought by Aviva in 2005.

Now headquartered in Walsall in the West Midlands, RAC Ltd has been co-owned by Singapore sovereign wealth fund CIG and CVC Capital since 2015.