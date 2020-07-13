In its 25 years or so in the market it has built up a reputation when it comes to car insurance with many customers praising its customer service, price and ease of use of its website.

Rias is a brand underwritten by Ageas Insurance, the UK company of Belgian multinational insurer, Ageas Group. RIAS launched in the UK in 1992. At the very beginning it was a specialist insurer offering cover for the over 50s, but it has long since widen its age range with cover provided to those from age 25.

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557

Rias car insurance makes it easy

Rias says it makes insurance “easy and straightforward for our customers”. It has achieved a five-star car insurance as rated by industry experts Defaqto for the eighth year. Rias allows customers to make claims 24/7 through their UK-based claims service.

While it does not offer third party fire and theft, its comprehensive cover provides a courtesy car as standard (with caveats for cars written off or stolen) while your car is under repair by an approved repairer.

It also has other features such as the uninsured driver promise where if the accident is not your fault and your car is hit by an uninsured driver your excess is reimbursed and your no claims discount is reinstated. You will have to provide the make, model and registration of the vehicle involved.

For the absent-minded, there is provision for wrong fuel cover which can be catastrophic if you put diesel in a petrol car or vice versa and it is not taken care of in good time. RIAS will pay to drain and flush your fuel tank, but it won’t pay replacement fuel costs.