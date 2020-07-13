Bournemouth-based insurer, Rias, is a general insurer that offers car, home, travel and caravan insurance
Defaqto rating: 5/5 stars
Rias car insurance is rated as five star by Defaqto, an independent financial research company. It is the eighth year that the company has received the organisation's top rating.
Note: Not all Defaqto five-star rated products have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4.4/5 stars
Trustpilot has given Rias a rating of 4.4 out of five based on 3,866 reviews, classing the company as 'excellent'.
Rias is a brand underwritten by Ageas Insurance, the UK company of Belgian multinational insurer, Ageas Group. RIAS launched in the UK in 1992. At the very beginning it was a specialist insurer offering cover for the over 50s, but it has long since widen its age range with cover provided to those from age 25.
In its 25 years or so in the market it has built up a reputation when it comes to car insurance with many customers praising its customer service, price and ease of use of its website.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557
Rias says it makes insurance “easy and straightforward for our customers”. It has achieved a five-star car insurance as rated by industry experts Defaqto for the eighth year. Rias allows customers to make claims 24/7 through their UK-based claims service.
While it does not offer third party fire and theft, its comprehensive cover provides a courtesy car as standard (with caveats for cars written off or stolen) while your car is under repair by an approved repairer.
It also has other features such as the uninsured driver promise where if the accident is not your fault and your car is hit by an uninsured driver your excess is reimbursed and your no claims discount is reinstated. You will have to provide the make, model and registration of the vehicle involved.
For the absent-minded, there is provision for wrong fuel cover which can be catastrophic if you put diesel in a petrol car or vice versa and it is not taken care of in good time. RIAS will pay to drain and flush your fuel tank, but it won’t pay replacement fuel costs.
RIAS provides only one type of cover:
Fully comprehensive
Rias does not offer multi-car insurance discount on offer. However, taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Rias doesn’t offer a separate temporary car Insurance product but temporary vehicles or drivers can be added to Rias Car policies (subject to standard acceptance criteria).
Temporary car insurance can be useful for emergencies and a good alternative for a 12-month policy if, for example, someone wants to use your vehicle for a short while.
Compare a range of short-term insurance policies with Uswitch and money.co.uk*
Uninsured driver promise
Courtesy car guaranteed availability
Stolen keys
Lost keys
Misfuelling
Comprehensive cover to travel overseas
While standard for both policyholders and passengers if there is an accident, there is also an enhanced optional cover.
For windscreen damage there is unlimited cover available for an approved repairer.
There is a personal belongings limit per claim of £400 and there are a number of exclusions: cash, credit cards, stereos, sat navs and dash cams that are not integrated.
There is unlimited child car seat cover.
As standard there is wrong fuel cover, draining of fuel and engine damage.
Rias has extra cover options. A selection is shown below.
There are a range of packages for optional breakdown cover from roadside assistance to comprehensive and total protection products.
Designed to provide reimbursement of your excess in the event of a fault incident on your motor insurance policy where no recovery can be made from a third party.
This policy provides a replacement car in the event that your vehicle is declared a total loss or immobilised following a fault accident, fire or theft.
This insurance provides cover for your locks and keys if they are stolen, lost or accidentally damaged provides an appropriate solution to replace or repair keys or locks or reimburse costs you have paid as a result of this, up to the policy limit of £1,500.
This policy provides cover for customers who would like to be provided with compensation should they or their family get seriously injured or killed in a road traffic accident in their insured vehicle.
Rias includes up to £100,000 legal expenses and representation cover.
Motor legal expenses cover provides insurance to cover up to £100,000 of advisers’ costs for certain types of legal action(s).
There is access to a 24 hour, 365 days a year Legal & Tax Helpline for legal and tax advice on any personal matter of concern under the legal expenses cover.
There is access to an online legal document service to a range of legal documents (including sale of motor vehicle, challenging parking penalties).
if you want excellent customer service
if you want to protect your no claims discount
if you prefer to have your onward travel arranged in the event of an accident
if you want to protect against misfuelling mishaps
Rias is responding to the coronavirus pandemic in a number of ways for its customers. It has set up an information hub on its website to provide customers with additional guidance and a series of FAQs.
During lockdown, when many people were driving less, Rias reduced policy pricing to reflect the situation.
Costs considerations have also been introduced. Administration charges for mid-term adjustments and policy cancellations resulting from customers experiencing financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic were waived.
Rias is also offering motor insurance customers the option to SORN their vehicle and receive a premium refund of 70% for the time the vehicle is not used (subject with a minimum SORN period of 2 weeks.
There is a payment deferral plan for up to three months available to those customers undergoing financial difficult as a result of Covid-19.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 152 car insurance complaints about Ageas Insurance and a further 10 about Ageas Retail Bridge, which runs Rias, in the first half of 2020. Ageas accounted for just over 3% of all car insurance complaints but has nearly 6% of the market so gets a smaller proportion of complaints than its size suggests. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch