Sainsbury's car insurance

About Sainsbury's Insurance

Sainsbury’s was the UK's first supermarket bank when it opened for business in February 1997.

Almost 20 years in the car insurance market

The supermarket took total ownership of Sainsbury's Bank in January 2014. Sainsbury’s Bank has offered car insurance to UK drivers since 2002 and the connection to the supermarket has enabled policyholders to enjoy Nectar Point benefits. In 2017, the company re-launched its car and home insurance products and services. All car insurance policies are currently arranged and administered by Sainsbury’s Bank and underwritten by a selected panel of insurers.

Sainsbury’s Bank uses a panel of insurers to provide its car insurance. These include