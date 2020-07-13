Sainsbury's car insurance offers policy holders Nectar Point benefits as well as the choice of a wide range of insurance types and optional extras
Defaqto rating: 5/5 stars
Sainsbury’s Bank comprehensive Car Insurance and Sainsbury’s Bank Car Plus policies receive five-star Defaqto ratings for 2020.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4/5 stars
Trustpilot does not review Sainsbury’s Car Insurance in isolation but it does show that Sainsbury’s Bank (which includes the car insurance business) has a four-star rating, with 58% of consumers providing excellent reviews and 18% posting bad reviews.
Sainsbury’s was the UK's first supermarket bank when it opened for business in February 1997.
The supermarket took total ownership of Sainsbury's Bank in January 2014. Sainsbury’s Bank has offered car insurance to UK drivers since 2002 and the connection to the supermarket has enabled policyholders to enjoy Nectar Point benefits. In 2017, the company re-launched its car and home insurance products and services. All car insurance policies are currently arranged and administered by Sainsbury’s Bank and underwritten by a selected panel of insurers.
Sainsbury’s Bank uses a panel of insurers to provide its car insurance. These include
AXA Insurance UK plc
Covea Insurance plc
Highway Insurance Company Limited
Liverpool Victoria Insurance Company Limited
Markerstudy Insurance Services Limited
Premier Underwriting Limited
Pukka Insure Limited
Sabre Insurance Company Limited
Zurich Insurance plc
Comprehensive cover - Standard
Comprehensive cover - Plus
Third party fire and theft - Standard
Third party fire and theft - Plus
Currently Sainsbury’s Bank does not offer this telematics insurance, sometimes called black box cover.
Currently Sainsbury’s does not offer multi-car insurance. Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
No claims discount – for you and your named driver
Driving in Europe – you’ll be covered to drive in certain European countries for up to 35 or 90 days depending on which policy you choose
Replacement child car seat – we’ll replace your child car seat if you have an accident, even if there's no physical sign of damage to the seat
New car cover – if your car’s less than a year old and you’re the first and only registered owner, we'll replace it with a new car of the same make and model if it’s stolen or written off
Standard and Plus Comprehensive policies include:
Loss or damage to vehicle (including fire and theft)
Windscreen damage
Courtesy car
No claims discount and named driver no claims discount
Driving other cars
Liability to other people
Driving in Europe
Replacement child car seat
New car cover
Medical expenses
Personal belongings including Sainsbury’s shopping
Personal accident
Breakdown cover (Standard policy only bronze level)
Motor legal protection (only on the Plus policy)
Standard and Plus policies include:
Loss and damage by fire and theft
No claims discount and named drive no claims discount
Liability to other people
Driving in Europe
Replacement child car seat
New car cover
Breakdown cover – only on Plus policy (bronze level)
Motor legal protection (only on Plus policy)
Sainsbury’s Bank car insurance offers a number of optional add-on covers. All of the following items can be added if not already included in any comprehensive or third party, fire and theft policies.
Lost/stolen keys cover can be added to all Sainsbury’s policies This means you can get replacement locks and keys if you're locked out of your vehicle.
Sainsbury’s offers a range of breakdown cover from roadside and recovery in the UK to European Breakdown cover if you need it. Sainsbury’s (via the RAC) provides five levels of breakdown cover to get you back on the road: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum +Europe. You choose the level you want and add it to your policy for an additional premium.
This helps cover your costs if you need to go to court for an accident that wasn't your fault. It can also help you defend yourself if someone takes you to court.
A courtesy car enables you to get around while an approved repairer is working on your car following a claim.
This allows you to make one or more claims before your number of No Claims Discount years falls.
Excess cover allows you to claim back any excess costs on an insurance claim for damages to your vehicle – typically during a 12 month period of your policy.
Windscreen cover can be added to third-party, fire and theft policies. This pays for any repairs to cracks and chips on your windscreen.
Does Sainsbury’s Bank allow online policy management? Customers can manage their car insurance policy online 24/7 with their own online portal and app.
Customer loyalty benefits - Sainsbury’s Bank offers guaranteed discount for Nectar Card holders. And double Nectar Points on Sainsbury’s shopping and fuel if customers take car insurance with them.
Sainsbury’s recently unveiled digital channel enhancements – the roll out of its Insurance App, customer online self-service portal and sales live chat. The bank has recently looked to streamline its business.
In September 2019, Sainsbury’s Bank announced it would no longer offer new mortgages after the company’s financial services business showed a marked fall in profits. Sainsbury’s has subsequently been in discussions with big high street lenders about selling its mortgage book, thought to be worth around £1.9bn.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 11 car insurance complaints about Sainsbury’s in the first half of 2020. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
